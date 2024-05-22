You need to know where you can play a PC game before you head off to download it. As XDefiant is absent on Steam, we’re not surprised you’re here wanting to know where you can play it on PC.

While you’re here, you may as well check out the XDefiant PC requirements to see if your rig matches its minimum or recommended specs.

Keep reading to find out what the XDefiant PC platforms are and what its minimum requirements and recommended specs are to play it.

Which PC platforms can play XDefiant?

XDefiant. Ubisoft

XDefiant can only be played on the Ubisoft Connect PC platform, it has been revealed. This means you cannot play the game on Steam, Epic Games Store or through GOG.

You can install the game for free from Ubisoft Connect if you already have the PC platform downloaded. If not, you can head to the official Ubisoft website to get Ubisoft Connect – and XDefiant – installed.

Minimum requirements for XDefiant on PC

Your PC will need to match the XDefiant minimum requirements to run at a playable level at 1080p (you could always lower the resolution for a small performance boost).

Luckily, Ubisoft has revealed what the minimum requirements to run the game at 1080p are.

Here is the official list of XDefiant minimum requirements on PC (thanks, Ubisoft!):

Resolution : 1080p

: 1080p CPU : Intel i3-10105F; AMD Ryzen 3 3100

: Intel i3-10105F; AMD Ryzen 3 3100 GPU : Intel ARC A380 (6GB); NVIDIA GTX 1050TI (4GB); AMD RX 5500 XT (4GB)

: Intel ARC A380 (6GB); NVIDIA GTX 1050TI (4GB); AMD RX 5500 XT (4GB) RAM : 8GB Dual Channel

: 8GB Dual Channel OS : Windows 10

: Windows 10 Storage: 35GB SSD

Recommended specs for XDefiant on PC

If you’re looking to run the game well at 1080p, you’ll need to know the XDefiant recommended specs. Ubisoft has revealed them and they aren’t too demanding.

Here is the official list of XDefiant recommended specs on PC:

Resolution : 1080p

: 1080p CPU : Intel i3-10105F; AMD Ryzen 3 3100

: Intel i3-10105F; AMD Ryzen 3 3100 GPU : Intel ARC A750 (8GB); NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6GB); AMD RX 5500 XT (8GB)

: Intel ARC A750 (8GB); NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6GB); AMD RX 5500 XT (8GB) RAM : 16GB Dual Channel

: 16GB Dual Channel OS : Windows 10

: Windows 10 Storage: 35GB SSD

XDefiant PC specs. Ubisoft

If you’re looking to get the most out of the game, though, you’ll need to match the game’s Enthusiast (1440p) and Ultra (4K) requirements, which you can see in the image provided by Ubisoft above or in the lists below:

Enthusiast

Resolution : 1440p

: 1440p CPU : Intel i5-10400; AMD Ryzen 5 3600

: Intel i5-10400; AMD Ryzen 5 3600 GPU : Intel ARC A770 (16GB); NVIDIA RTX 2060 (6GB); AMD RX 5600 XT (6GB)

: Intel ARC A770 (16GB); NVIDIA RTX 2060 (6GB); AMD RX 5600 XT (6GB) RAM : 16GB Dual Channel

: 16GB Dual Channel OS : Windows 10/Windows 11

: Windows 10/Windows 11 Storage: 35GB SSD

Ultra

Resolution : 4K

: 4K CPU : Intel i7-9700K; AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

: Intel i7-9700K; AMD Ryzen 7 3700X GPU : NVIDIA RTX 3080 (10GB); AMD RX 6800 XT (16GB)

: NVIDIA RTX 3080 (10GB); AMD RX 6800 XT (16GB) RAM : 16GB Dual Channel

: 16GB Dual Channel OS : Windows 10/Windows 11

: Windows 10/Windows 11 Storage: 35GB SSD

Remember, you need to be online at all times with an internet connection to play XDefiant!

