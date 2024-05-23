Players choose to play as one of several different factions inspired by popular Ubisoft titles including Far-Cry 6, The Division, Ghost Recon, Splinter Cell and Watch Dogs.

With the release date creeping ever closer, we take a look at how much the game will cost and roundup information on different in-game bundles to help get you started.

Is XDefiant free?

Yes, X-Defiant is free-to-play and is currently available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC via the developer’s gaming platform Ubisoft Connect.

A beta for the game ran for just six hours in September last year, but it is currently in a pre-season period, having released on Tuesday 21st May 2024.

There are five different modes on offer in the game as it stands, including Hot Shot, where you must collect a dropped item after killing an enemy, and Domination, which sees players capture different locations around the map, acquiring points for keeping them under their control.

Speaking of maps, there are also 14 locations available inspired by different games under the Ubisoft banner, including Pueblito (Far-Cry 6) and Times Square, as seen in The Division.

What’s in the paid XDefiant Founder’s Pack bundles?

When playing a competitive shooter, it’s always handy to get a leg up on the competition. Fortunately, XDefiant has several paid packages to help you kick off with a bang.

There are three different tiers to choose from and they can all be purchased from the store on your console of choice. Alternatively, you can use the official XDefiant website to buy them.

We’ve listed the options below.

Founder’s Pack (£16.24)

1,000 XCoins

Five weapon XP boosts

Game Over legendary skins for a character called Sebastian, as well as a P90 SMG

The DedSec faction is unlocked with all characters available

A DedSec player card

Elite Founder’s Pack (£32.99)

Game Over legendary skins for a character called Sebastian, as well as a P90 SMG

The DedSec faction is unlocked with all characters available

A DedSec player card

3,000 XCoins

10 weapon XP boost

Preseason premium battle pass access

Exclusive Masquerade epic skin for a character called Singa

Ultimate Founder’s Pack (£57.99)

Preseason premium battle pass access

DedSec faction is unlocked with all characters available

Special character and weapon cosmetic upgrades

Every Year One faction will be unlocked as they become available. There are four.

Exclusive player cards

5,000 XCoins

20 weapon and battle pass XP boosts

