Perfect if you have friends or family you want to play online with who own different consoles.

With crossplay comes console players unwilling to play against those on PC and vice versa, however, with mouse and keyboard controls potentially more accurate than gamepads or the other way around.

Read on to find out everything there is to know about the XDefiant crossplay situation. Discover below if the game does have cross-platform matchmaking and if it has cross-progression, too.

Is XDefiant crossplay?

Yes, XDefiant is crossplay, meaning you can play in cross-platform matches between those on PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5 with no restrictions. Everyone can play with anyone.

Crossplay is turned on by default on all platforms, which should mean you will find it easier to find matches as cross-platform matchmaking will only increase the total number of players available for you to play against and with.

If, for whatever reason, you wish to turn crossplay off in XDefiant, is there a way to toggle the feature on and off? Find out below.

How to turn crossplay on and off in XDefiant

As cross-platform matchmaking is enabled by default, you will be glad to know that you can turn crossplay on and off in XDefiant.

You can toggle crossplay off or on within the game’s settings and Ubisoft has handily detailed the process you need to take to turn crossplay on or off at any time.

Here’s how to turn crossplay on and off in XDefiant:

Open the main menu and select "Settings"

Go to the "Matchmaking & Account" tab

On the Crossplay line, use the arrows to change the setting to "Off"

To turn crossplay back on, simply go through the same method and use the arrows on the ‘Crossplay’ line to change the setting to “On”.

Xbox players can also enable and disable crossplay through their console settings.

Does XDefiant have cross-progression?

XDefiant does have cross-progression, which is automatic across and between PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

As long as you are logged into your same Ubisoft account or console account that’s linked to the same Ubisoft account, you will not lose any XDefiant progress no matter which platform you play on.

While not all content will be carried over between platforms, Ubisoft has detailed what is shared (if earned in-game) and it’s all the important stuff:

Battle Pass

Boosters

Cosmetics

Factions unlocked

XCoins

Unfortunately, Ubisoft has not detailed the content that isn’t shared cross-platform but we’d wager it means anything exclusive to a particular platform and graphics settings on PC.

