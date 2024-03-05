WWE 2K24 locker codes: All codes & how to use them
You can, in fact, see John Cena with these locker codes.
In WWE 2K24, players have the ability to unlock new wrestlers and personas with locker codes - and we’ve got all of them listed, along with how to use them.
The first unlock will be familiar to those who played WWE 2K23, but it wasn’t available to all players, so it’s great everyone will be able to get the chance to add them to their roster this time around.
While it’s a bit of a paltry selection for now, we expect to see more codes appearing as the months go by - so do be sure to check back in often, lest you find yourself green with envy when everyone else has got a slick new persona.
But as these are time-sensitive, we’ll tap out here. Read on to enter the ring and find out everything you need to know about locker codes!
How to use WWE 2K24 locker codes
To use WWE 2K24 locker codes, you need to unlock them by following these steps:
- Upon launching the game, go to the MyFaction menu
- Next, select the Locker Codes tab at the bottom
- A text box will appear and you need to enter the code
- Once entered, you will receive a notification that you have new packs to open
- Switch over to the Store tab and then the Unopened Packs section
Those who pre-order WWE 2K24 or purchased either the Deluxe or Forty Years of Wrestlemania editions can do away with the code-entering shenanigans, as any MyFaction rewards will already appear as Unopened Packs.
It’s worth noting, however, that Locker Codes will expire - so it’s best to act fast to ensure you don’t miss out.
WWE 2K24 locker codes: List of active codes
Below are all of the current active locker codes in WWE 2K4 - as the game has just launched, there is only one at the time of writing.
- YOURSTORY2K24 – Unlocks 7500VC and Emerald (74 rating) Action Figure "Elite" John Cena persona. Expires 1st April 2024
Once more are added, we’ll be sure to expand this list so that you don’t miss out on any future packs.
Hopefully, we’ll get even more action figure renditions of our favourite wrestlers.
