How to use WWE 2K24 locker codes

WWE 2K24.

To use WWE 2K24 locker codes, you need to unlock them by following these steps:

Upon launching the game, go to the MyFaction menu

Next, select the Locker Codes tab at the bottom

A text box will appear and you need to enter the code

Once entered, you will receive a notification that you have new packs to open

Switch over to the Store tab and then the Unopened Packs section

Those who pre-order WWE 2K24 or purchased either the Deluxe or Forty Years of Wrestlemania editions can do away with the code-entering shenanigans, as any MyFaction rewards will already appear as Unopened Packs.

It’s worth noting, however, that Locker Codes will expire - so it’s best to act fast to ensure you don’t miss out.

WWE 2K24 locker codes: List of active codes

WWE 2K24. 2K Games

Below are all of the current active locker codes in WWE 2K4 - as the game has just launched, there is only one at the time of writing.

YOURSTORY2K24 – Unlocks 7500VC and Emerald (74 rating) Action Figure "Elite" John Cena persona. Expires 1st April 2024

Once more are added, we’ll be sure to expand this list so that you don’t miss out on any future packs.

Hopefully, we’ll get even more action figure renditions of our favourite wrestlers.

