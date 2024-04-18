There is no doubt it has also inspired the likes of Final Fantasy XIV Online and the Elder Scrolls Online.

The last major expansion to WoW came in 2022, with the well received Dragonflight, but now fans are turning their sights on the next instalment - which is due to arrive soon.

And so, we have assembled all the information on the upcoming The War Within below for your convenience.

There is currently no confirmed release date for The War Within. However, if we were to hazard a guess, we would predict it will be launched between June and September this year.

Last year, the game’s developer, Blizzard Entertainment, released a World of Warcraft 2024 roadmap, which listed The War Within expansion as being released sometime in the middle of the summer and autumn.

What do we know about The War Within? Latest news

The War Within is World of Warcraft’s 10th expansion, and it marks the first chapter in the Worldsoul Saga, a new trilogy.

Early previews have just landed, and the consensus has been mostly positive, with Games Radar’s Josh West saying, "I’m almost certainly going to renew my subscription to the famed MMO later this year," after getting a hands-on with the alpha version of the expansion.

Elsewhere, IGN’s Rebekah Valentine was upbeat but more muted on it, writing: "Largely, it just feels like more World of Warcraft, which is fine."

It is set in a brand new subterranean world beneath Azeroth, where players will face the evil Harbinger of the Void - who has sinister plans for the land above.

Notable features include Delves, where players in groups of up to five can battle through treasure vaults for loot, and a new playable allied race called the Earthen. They are rock solid - quite literally, as they are made of stone.

The War Within beta is now open for registration, while several different editions of the expansion can be pre-purchased.

