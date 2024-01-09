Additionally, it will introduce two new jobs in the form of the dual-wielding Viper and the magical Pictomancer, providing players with plenty more opportunities to jump back into the online phenomenon.

Since Fan Fest 2024 took place, Square Enix has provided numerous details about the Dawntrail project, such as when we might be getting our hands on it and what it will all look like thanks to an extensive trailer. Fans are naturally excited, considering it will have been nearly three years since Endwalker's launch.

In the meantime, we've rounded up everything you need to know about Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail. Head below for all the details:

Final Fantasy XIV. Square Enix

Square Enix has confirmed that Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail is scheduled to roll out in Summer 2024.

Naoki Yoshida, director and producer of Final Fantasy XIV, revealed that the developer is aiming for "as early as possible" in the summer. Although, he did also note that the date could slip.

Summer ranges from June to September, so expect to find out more the closer we get to those months.

Is there a trailer for FFXIV Dawntrail?

A full trailer for Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail was uploaded by Square Enix on 7th January 2024. The detailed five-minute-plus teaser shows off the blue seas and green lands of Tural, the new Female Hrothgar race, colourful towns and plenty of combat. We even get to see the new Pictomancer job in action.

Check it out below:

More trailers will likely be unveiled closer to the expansion's launch. We'll add more once they are released.

What is the Pictomancer job in FFXIV Dawntrail?

A Pictomancer is a new job coming to Final Fantasy 14. It will be a magic user that utilises brushes as weapons by drawing from a colourful palette to cast spells.

Players will be able to conjure up different creatures to attack enemies as well as buff other party members.

It debuted at the Fan Festival 2024, with Krile being used to demonstrate its abilities. This is a returning favourite job from the series as a whole, having first appeared in Final Fantasy 6

What else do we know about FFXIV Dawntrail?

Final Fantasy XIV. Square Enix

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail will be set in the new region of Tural "Vacation" following the conclusion of Endwalker in 2021. Two new cities — Tuliyollal and Solution Nine — will make up the land alongside a "vast continent" where new adventures are said to be waiting.

Several changes will see the level cap rise from 90 to 100, new dungeon variants, new Field Operations, new Unreal trials, new allies, new dungeons as well as new gear and crafting recipes, among other updates.

A new playable race, the female Hrothgar, will also be available though the Danwtrail expansion is not required to gain access. You will need the Shadowbringers expansion, however.

Alongside the Pictomancer job, the Viper job will become available as part of the newest expansion. Based on the hunting style from the new region of Turan, players will look to overpower opponents with fast slashes and two swords that merge to take the shape of a Snake fang-like single weapon. It's said to be most similar to the Ninja job, for anyone looking to dual-wield once again. A limited job known as Beastmaster will also be rolled out.

While no price point has been announced as of yet, we're expecting Dawntrail to cost the same price as previous expansions. A digital and physical collector's edition will also be up for grabs.

For further details, head to the official Dawntrail website.

