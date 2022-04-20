The WotLK expansion from 2008 will be re-released in 2022 for WoW fans to enjoy all over again, in a similar fashion to World of Warcraft Classic (which launched in 2019) and Burning Crusade Classic (which launched in 2021).

WoW fans are in for another nostalgic treat, with Blizzard Entertainment revealing that The Wrath of the Lich King is returning to the World of Warcraft later this year.

As Blizzard put it in an official blog post, "you will again get to explore bone-chilling lands, storm Icecrown Citadel, and halt the Lich King’s baleful efforts. Only the most stalwart can challenge the Lich King and end his reign of terror in this re-release of the 2008 expansion."

The developers added: "Just like it shook up WoW during its original release, Wrath of the Lich King Classic will thrill both veterans and newcomers with a host of improved features and content to explore".

So, what do we know about the Wrath of the Lich King Classic release date and its upcoming beta test? Keep on reading for all that and another look at the epic cinematic trailer.

WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic release date

The Wrath of the Lich King Classic release date will take place in 2022, but an exact month or date has not been confirmed yet.

The developers from Blizzard have stated that fans can expect the expansion to arrive "later this year", so at least we know we won't have to wait too long.

If we had to start a rumour with our own slice of speculation, we'd say it's worth remembering that the original Wrath of the Lich King release date took place on 13th November 2008.

If they're feeling extra nostalgic, the team from Blizzard could opt to drop the Classic version on the same date in 2022. If and when a release date is confirmed by official sources, though, we'll be sure to let you know.

If you're wondering about how to get WotLK Classic, it's worth noting that this expansion will be available to everyone with an active World of Warcraft subscription. You can click that link to see the current offers.

Skeletal enemies attack in World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic. Blizzard

WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic beta

There will be a beta test for Wrath of the Lich King Classic, Blizzard has confirmed, although the exact dates of this early access period are yet to be announced.

Currently, Blizzard is inviting players to opt in for the beta test on the game's official website, so click that link and sign up if you want to experience WotLK Classic as soon as humanly possible.

WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic cinematic trailer

If you want to learn more about Wrath of the Lich King Classic, there are a couple of places we'd recommend looking for further information.

There is an FAQ section on the official website that may answer any questions you have, and there's also the cinematic trailer which should get you nicely excited ahead of the WotLK Classic release date. Check out the promo video below.

If you like looking ahead to the future as well as back to past glories, don't forget to read up on the WoW Dragonflight expansion as well!

