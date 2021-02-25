Accessibility Links

Where to scan a server in Fortnite including the surface hub: full location guide

Where the surface hubs are located in Fortnite.

It’s week 13 in Fortnite Chapter 2 season 5 and not long after Epic Games confirmed we’re getting a new update next week (v 15.50) we have a new challenge.

This week’s challenge involves throwing fruit at Hunter’s Haven, you also have to deal damage with a pistol and Enter the Zero Point and bathe in the purple pool – you also have to scan a server at a surface hub.

The challenges have been a bit more of a mixed bag this season, but we’re thinking these servers have something to do with the overall plot… maybe.

Here’s how you complete the server part of the challenge, the location of the servers and where to scan the server at the surface hub. All take a moment to find as they’re hidden away. Luckily you only need one.

Server locations in Fortnite: Where to scan servers

To complete this one you need to scan just the one server. There are a few locations you can do this, which makes it a little easier.

Hunter’s Haven

Firstly, there’s a server in the building to the west at Hunter’s Haven – that’s the furthest one.

Just enter the building, then head all the way down inside and the server is there waiting to be scanned. Ta da.

Stealthy Stronghold

You can find another server at this location. Head to the ruins in the middle. There’s a hole in the ground, drop down into the hole and you’ll be in a new room. The server is behind the door, in the closet (we think it’s a closet!) with a chest – there’s a server on each side of it. Plus, there’s a lot of loot.

Surface Hub/Colossal Coliseum

Head to the south side of Colossal Coliseum. Head down to the lower levels, so head along the inside south wall – there are cells for Gladiators as a point of reference. You need to open up the door, head down the staircase leading down to a facility. You’ll be on a mezzanine if you’re in the right spot. Head all the way down, then up the stairs – so up one level. There’s a chest spawn and two servers to scan here behind the little door. A little more complicated but worth it!

To complete this just interact with the server – that’s it! The map is really the confusing part about this.

Looking for more Fortnite? Try our Fortnite Horror Map codes.

