The System Shock remake is certainly a looker and is leaps and bounds ahead of its original showing back in 1994 and the requirements reflect this, but you should be in for a good time even on older hardware.

Nightdive Studios' System Shock remake is almost here and you might be wondering, can my PC run System Shock remake? What are the minimum and recommended specs? Fear not for we have the answers and personal anecdotes about how it ran on our machines.

That said, read on to find out the minimum and recommended specs for the System Shock remake.

System Shock PC: Minimum requirements

The minimum requirements to run System Shock on PC are:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10/11 (64-bit only)

Processor: Intel Core i5-2400/AMD FX-8320 or better

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 670 2GB/AMD Radeon HD 7870 2GB or better

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 2 GB available space

As you can see, compared to more modern releases, these are extremely paltry specs for the minimum requirement so anything short of a toaster and you should be able to get a decent experience.

System Shock PC: Recommended specs

The recommended specs to get the most out of System Shock on PC are:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10/11 (64-bit only)

Processor: Intel Core i7-3770/AMD FX-8350 or better

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 970 4GB/AMD Radeon R9 290 4GB or better

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 2 GB available space

Again, these recommended specs are a blast from the past. We found the game hummed along very nicely at 4K even on a now middling Nvidia RTX 2060-equipped gaming laptop. Environments from later in the game did begin to drop frames however as the action ramps up and the locales become grander.

Be sure to check out our interview with narrative director Stephen Kick to see how the graphics will complement the story.

