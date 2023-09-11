Used to craft weapon and armour mods, adhesive is rarer than the likes of Argon - but is still plentiful if you know where to look.

Fortunately for you, we do know where to look.

Read on, intrepid spacefarer, to discover how to get Starfield adhesive. Look out below for the deets on where to buy and where to find the useful sticky crafting component.

How to get adhesive in Starfield

You can get adhesive in Starfield in a variety of different ways, including buying it from vendors and finding it when looting downed enemies and storage containers.

It’s classed as a rare item in the game, but it is plentiful enough.

Where to buy adhesive in Starfield

You can buy adhesive from just about any vendor in the game. A definite known location where you can purchase the item, though, is from Jemison Mercantile in New Atlantis, and from Denis Averin in Cydonia.

Depending on your Commerce skill level, expect one piece of adhesive to set you back around 12 credits.

Where to find adhesive in Starfield

You can find adhesive in various different plants, as loot on defeated enemies and inside a storage container that you find when exploring.

Scan all the flora and fauna you come across and you will soon see a plant that has adhesive you can harvest. Sweetwater Cactus is known to have adhesive you can loot, which you should find on planets containing deserts and/or swamps.

Starfield adhesive: Where to mine/how to farm

To mine and farm adhesive, you need to head to a planet with a desert or swamp that contains the Sweetwater Cactus plant. One such planet is Gagarin in the Alpha Centauri system.

As per this very handy Reddit post on the subject, there are other plants that give you adhesive when you harvest them, but Sweetwater Cacti are a good and easy-to-understand example.

Essentially, once you have fully scanned the Sweetwater Cactus, you can cultivate it in the greenhouse – a useful Outpost building – once water has been connected to the building.

Choose where it’s sent in your storage, wait (or go to sleep) for a while and you should have a bunch of adhesives ready to use.

Check out the Reddit post linked above for the full list of steps on how to set up your adhesive farm/mine.

