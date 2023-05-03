One such hidden gem is the Alignment Control Centre: a set of computers connected to the Jedi chambers you'll come across on your travels.

In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor , there's a lot to miss if you just rush through the main story. Not only will you skip cool puzzles, challenging fights, and interesting areas (not to mention beautiful scenery), but you'll miss items and perks that will help you on your journey.

However, the Alignment Control Centre is pretty useless until you've beaten all the chambers. You might be wondering what it's about when you first discover it, because you can discover it pretty early on. If you've finished certain chambers, the corresponding screens will be green, and for the ones you've missed, the screens will be red.

When you first get there, most of the screens will be red, so you'll need to return after you've completed each corresponding dungeon and visited their respective Meditation Chamber. Once you've beaten the chambers and returned, however, you'll unlock a map upgrade that tells you where every essential other upgrade is on the map.

Pretty indispensable, right? So, where exactly is the Alignment Control Centre? Read on to find out!

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to get to the Alignment control centre in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

As you can see in the video above from YouTube channel Somewhat Awesome Games, this "puzzle" is simply to find all seven chambers and complete them. Once you've done that, as we've said, head to this centre for your nifty map upgrade.

But how do we get to the Alignment control centre? Well, you'll receive a rumour about it pretty early on, so odds are you'll already be well aware of it by the time you've finished the chambers and it's useful to you.

The Alignment control centre is located on Koboh, under the Untamed Downs, near the Rambler's Reach outpost meditation spot. Look for a cliff with a bridge, and keep going until you find a door in a rock facing the outpost. There might be stormtroopers guarding it, but they shouldn't be any trouble for you after beating those chambers.

Happy exploring!

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and visit our Gaming hub for all the latest news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.