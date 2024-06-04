It won’t surprise you to learn that Star Wars Hunters is set in a currently popular time period for the Star Wars franchise – a gap in the timeline that lends itself to new stories, characters and settings.

Read on to find out when Star Wars Hunters is set in the Star Wars timeline and where it sits alongside other modern Star Wars media.

When is Star Wars Hunters set?

Star Wars Hunters is set in the time period between the end of Return of the Jedi and before the start of The Force Awakens. This means it is set between the events of the original trilogy and the sequel trilogy.

Unfortunately, this does mean that it’s unlikely we’ll ever see famous characters from outside of the game becoming playable characters or playing major roles in future updates to Star Wars Hunters.

It would be tricky to realistically add the likes of Mace Windu, Yoda, Darth Vader, and others because of when the game is set.

Fortunately, the new characters are all interesting and so is the game’s setting!

How does this fit with other Star Wars media right now?

The placement of Star Wars Hunters on the Star Wars canon timeline puts it into a similar time period as TV shows The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka.

It’s a popular time period for modern Star Wars media to be set as it lends itself well to the introduction of new characters, locations and stories. Slowly but surely we’re filling in the gaps between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens.

In terms of where this fits in with other modern Star Wars games and TV shows, it’s some distance of time away from the events of the two Star Wars Jedi games – those are set between the prequel trilogy and original trilogy of films.

New series The Acolyte, meanwhile, is set before the events of the prequel films, showcasing the end of the High Republic era.

There’s a lot of deep new Star Wars lore to learn as Disney and LucasFilm continue to push the boat out from the Skywalker saga in games and TV shows. Star Wars Hunters has just entered into the conversation.

