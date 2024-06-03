With cross-platform online multiplayer often comes cross-progression, too, which lets you keep your progress no matter where you play.

Is Star Wars Hunters crossplay enabled? Read on to find out if the game supports cross-platform multiplayer and if it has cross-progression or not.

Is Star Wars Hunters crossplay?

Star Wars Hunters is crossplay, the developer has confirmed.

You should be able to play the free-to-play game with and against other players on Switch, iOS, and Android devices, no matter who’s playing on what.

Its official description on the Switch eShop explains that "Star Wars Hunters will connect players in real time via crossplay to battle in settings inspired by iconic Star Wars locales."

How does multiplayer work in Star Wars Hunters?

At launch, there are four multiplayer modes in Star Wars Hunters: Dynamic Control, Power Control, Squad Brawl and Trophy Chase.

In Dynamic Control, teams compete to capture rotating control points.

In Power Control, the team that firmly holds the majority of control points on the battlefield is declared the winner.

Described as an "all-out assault mode" on the game’s official website, in Squad Brawl, the first team to reach 20 eliminations wins. Think of this one as Team Deathmatch and you get the idea.

Finally, in Trophy Chase, both teams fight to hold the Trophy Droid TR0-F33 – the team which reaches 100 per cent wins!

Does Star Wars Hunters have cross-progression?

Yes, Star Wars Hunters has cross-progression enabled.

As per the official Zynga support website, you must be signed in with your account email, Apple login or Google login to access cross-progression.

If you don’t sign in you will instead play on a guest account. Guest account players "will not be able to access their profile and progress on multiple devices," explains Zynga support.

Sign in to Star Wars Hunters with your email address to start playing. Then, you need to download the game onto another platform and sign in again using the same account you originally signed in with.

Choose to link your account on the new platform, verify it was you, and you should have access to your profile and save progress made across all platforms.

