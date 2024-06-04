Will you ever be able to play as pre-existing Star Wars characters in Hunters? We asked the developers at an official preview event if that would ever happen.

Read on to find out if famous Star Wars characters like Boba Fett will come to Star Wars: Hunters or not.

Will famous Star Wars characters like Boba Fett come to Star Wars: Hunters?

Sadly, it doesn’t look likely that famous Star Wars characters will appear in Star Wars: Hunters as playable characters anytime soon.

More like this

The likes of Boba Fett, Leia Organa, Han Solo, Luke Skywalker or The Mandalorian could be referenced with skins, stickers or other items, but don’t expect the actual characters to turn up in the arena.

That is according to the game’s senior art director, anyway.

As part of an exclusive interview with us during an official preview event here at RadioTimes.com, Rich Kemp, senior art director, said the following – we had asked him if they were planning to take some toys out of the existing Star Wars toy box, like Boba Fett for example, and put them in the game.

"We really love the fact that we've got unique, very bombastic characters in Star Wars: Hunters. We think we're offering something really unique and fun.

"We love those [pre-existing] characters [like Boba Fett], but it's not quite what we want to bring into our game. We pay homage to them in the costumes, the characters dress up with them sometimes. We have stickers, which sit outside of the universe, so they can be, you know... we've got one of Luke drinking blue milk, for example.

"Like, we have all of these little references to the other franchises, but no real plans to bring any characters in from elsewhere."

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

One potential problem with other in-universe characters appearing in Star Wars: Hunters is due to the game’s canon and where it falls in the overall Star Wars films timeline.

Rich Kemp gestured to this as an issue, explaining that because the game is canon, "It’s not as simple as that [just chucking in any character]. There would need to be a good reason for them to pop up in the arena and stay forever."

Depending on the character, they were off doing other things at the time of the events in Star Wars: Hunters. It would be difficult to add characters like Mace Windu, Boba Fett and others for this very reason.

Despite this, Kemp adds that: "Having a game that exists in canon in the universe is a massive privilege. We just want to keep expanding the universe of Star Wars as best we can, introducing new exciting characters."

Read more on Star Wars: Hunters:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.