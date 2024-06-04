The Mandalorian Vanguard Aran Tal is a 'Damage' class character in Star Wars: Hunters, and is a great pick for those looking to cause a lot of damage and make use of his jetpack, flamethrower and dual blasters.

Before we dive into who exactly Aran Tal is, you might want to read up on the game’s crossplay features and see what the developers told us in an exclusive interview about it reaching PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

With all of that out of the way, here’s all you need to know about who the Star Wars: Hunters Mandalorian is – here is Aran Tal explained.

Who is the Mandalorian in Star Wars: Hunters? Aran Tal explained

Star Wars: Hunters. Zynga

Aran Tal is the Mandalorian Vanguard and a playable character in Star Wars: Hunters, who you will eventually unlock as part of the Arena Pass (as seen in the image above) – you can plat as him as a random character in Matchup Mixup mode.

He is a mysterious character of the 'Damage' class, but we now know more about him thanks to his page on the official Star Wars: Hunters website.

Aran Tal’s Arena Persona tells us that he is "the last scion of Clan Tal, wearing its ancestral armour, [and that] he bears the weight of his familial responsibility with dogged determination".

His description continues: "When this warrior of justice jetpacks into the Arena, guns a-blazing and fountains of flame licking at the air, the roar from the crowd is deafening."

Described as "a man of high morals, Aran Tal is always at odds with Imara Vex, whom he views as lacking in integrity".

"Vex, in turn, views Aran as target practice."

You can see him in action thanks to the official Aran Tal spotlight trailer below:

Here to "call out the wicked and serve up fiery justice", Aran Tal makes use of his Dual Blaster Pistols, which "strike fear into the Hunters who deserve retribution".

His Ultimate attack is the 'Fury of Clan Tal', in which he "jetpacks around the arena, throwing large gouts of flame in front of himself" using his powerful flamethrower.

These are Aran Tal’s Abilities:

Blastback: Boost in any direction while firing his weapons, which knocks back and damages enemies. Has two charges

Boost in any direction while firing his weapons, which knocks back and damages enemies. Has two charges Tal's Breath: Fire a jet of flame directly ahead

Fire a jet of flame directly ahead Air Assault: Jetpack forward and slam down into enemies, damages them and knocks them back – can continue firing his dual blasters while using Air Assault

That’s all there is to know about who the Mandalorian in Star Wars: Hunters is. Fingers crossed the Arena Pass is added into the game sooner rather than later so you can unlock him.

