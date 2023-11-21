With cheat codes available for unlocking new character skins, different colour lightsabers and new attacks, it’s definitely worth inputting a code or two in a playthrough.

As with all cheats, though, it’s worth remembering that they can play havoc with your save file - so you use them at your own risk. Remember to save before using a cheat and you should be fine!

Keep reading for the full list of Star Wars Force Unleashed 2 cheats and to find out how to use them.

If you'd rather find cheats for the first Force Unleashed game, check out the full list of codes.

How to use cheats in Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 2

To use Star Wars Force Unleashed 2 cheats, you need head into Cheat Codes on the main pause menu and input the code you wish to activate. That’s if you’re playing the game on PS3, Xbox 360 or PC, anyway.

If you’re playing the Wii version of The Force Unleashed 2, there is just one cheat code, and you activate it on the Costume Menu (used to unlock all costumes).

It’s worth saving the game before using a cheat code, as they can mess with your save file. Nothing bad may happen, but you never know - so it’s always best to stay safe with such things.

Now, get out there and start trying out some of The Force Unleashed 2 cheat codes below and play the game dressed as a different character – Boba Fett is always a cool choice!

Full list of Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 2 cheats

Star Wars Force Unleashed 2 cheats for PC, PS3 and Xbox 360

The full list of Star Wars Force Unleashed 2 cheat codes for the PC, PS3, and Xbox 360 versions of the game is as follows:

AJP400 – Jump Trooper costume

– Jump Trooper costume GUNRAY – Nemoidian costume

– Nemoidian costume HAAZEN – Sith Acolyte costume

– Sith Acolyte costume HARPER – Scout Trooper costume

– Scout Trooper costume HOLODROID – Sith Training Droid costume

– Sith Training Droid costume LIBO – Unlock Dark Green lightsabers (regain health when using)

– Unlock Dark Green lightsabers (regain health when using) Mandalore – Boba Fett costume

– Boba Fett costume MAREK – Force Repulse move

– Force Repulse move MORGUKAI – Rebel Trooper costume

– Rebel Trooper costume NOMI – Experimental Jedi armour

– Experimental Jedi armour RAHM – General Kota costume

– General Kota costume REBELSCUM – Rebel Soldier costume

– Rebel Soldier costume SHADOW – Terror Trooper costume

– Terror Trooper costume SOLARI – Unlock White lightsabers (earn more Force Points upon defeating enemies)

– Unlock White lightsabers (earn more Force Points upon defeating enemies) SPECFORCE – Rebel Commando costume

– Rebel Commando costume TK421 – Stormtrooper costume

– Stormtrooper costume TRAYA – Lightsaber Throw move

– Lightsaber Throw move VENTRESS – Dark Apprentice costume

– Dark Apprentice costume YARAEL – Jedi Mindtrick move

Star Wars Force Unleashed 2 cheats for Wii

There is just one cheat code in Star Wars: The Force Unleased on Nintendo Wii:

Input these directions on the costume menu to unlock all costumes : L, R, C, L, R, C, U, D

:

