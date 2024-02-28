"The masters of the remaster," in Rosen's words, Nightdive is a Vancouver-based development team that Atari acquired in May 2023.

"I've actually known Nightdive longer than I've known the people at Atari," Rosen told RadioTimes.com at the Gamescom conference in August 2023.

As Rosen recalled it: "I found them because I kept [seeing remasters of] all these games that I loved when I was younger. I'm like, 'Who is this Nightdive that keeps putting out, like, every game?'"

More like this

Previous remasters from Nightdive include System Shock, Quake 2, Turok, Doom 64, Wizardry 8 and loads more.

Rosen continued: "We became friends, got to know each other well over those years, and then when the opportunity came up, it was a no-brainer."

He added: "All the work we had done with them had turned out really well, and so it just felt like a perfect thing to bring the companies together and join forces."

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Speaking of forces, we asked Rosen if he was excited to see Star Wars: Dark Forces making a comeback with Nightdive's remaster (which had just been announced at Gamescom).

"You know, I am," Rosen told us, despite admitting that he "was always a little bit more X-Wing [and] TIE Fighter than Star Wars: Dark Forces".

Rosen says it's "interesting" to see the "little things about it" that people notice when playing the remaster.

"When I'm watching people play it, people comment like, 'Oh, you can look up and you have full vision, and the entire field of view is available.'"

Dark Forces Remaster. Nightdive / Atari / LucasArts

He explained: "When the game initially came out, you could only look straight. You couldn't lift your head up because [...] you couldn't be assuming that all gamers had a mouse to play with at that point in time.

"So, it is shocking how good the game feels, given how much time has passed. I mean, when it came out, it was still a time where maybe people were only playing on keyboard.

"And yet it feels like a really awesome version of Doom set in the Star Wars universe. Like, who doesn't want to play that?"

As for the future of Nightdive's forays into the LucasArts archives, Rosen said: "Who knows? I mean, assuming that [Dark Forces] goes well, [I] would love to see them continuing to work on that series and other games from Lucas."

For more from Rosen, check out what he told us about the "labour of love" that is the Atari 2600+ retro console.

Star Wars: Dark Forces Remastered launches Wednesday 28th February 2024 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch.

Listen to our One More Life podcast and subscribe to our gaming newsletter for all the latest intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.