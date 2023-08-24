Old fans and newcomers alike will be delighted to hear of its return with a fresh lick of paint, especially from the team behind the successful System Shock remaster.

Dark Forces centres on Kyle Katarn, a mercenary working for the Rebel Alliance on a quest to avenge his parents' death.

It's remembered for its difficult boss fights, intricate maps and epic set-pieces, which still hold up almost three decades later.

It was developed and published by LucasArts, and very quickly garnered a cult following. Fan-made maps and mods circulated, and official toys of Kyle Katarn were released by Hasbro.

The story of Dark Forces has since been made canon, too, in an episode of The Mandalorian.

Nightdive Studios announced the remaster yesterday via trailer - check it out below:

The remaster seems to be keeping a lot of the aesthetics the same, with the exception of polished cutscenes. There will also no doubt be extra trophies and achievements, as well as added support for modern gamepads.

Nightdive Studios are known for their remasters of classic shooters, with the hugely successful System Shock and Quake 2 under their belt. If these titles, and the above trailer, are anything to go by, we're certainly in for a treat.

Kyle Katarn doesn't become a Jedi or wield a lightsaber in this one, but he does in the sequels, which are equally critically acclaimed and adored by fans. Will these titles be coming back too? We can only hope.

It's a good time for Star Wars in gaming, with Outlaws on the way, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor blowing us away earlier this year (read our review here).

As soon as any more news about Dark Forces surfaces - a release date, for example - we'll be sure to let you know.

Until then, may the force be with you!

