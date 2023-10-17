All abilities work across all characters, so that means Sonic, Tails, Knuckles and Amy Rose are all capable of utilising these powers. That's the easy part. The hard part is figuring out where these giant rings are.

So to help solve this conundrum, we've rounded up all the info you need to find all the giant rings as well as what each power does once you've collected the Chaos Emerald. Head below for all the details.

Sonic Superstars Chaos Emerald locations: All giant rings to find

All giant rings can be found in multiple acts of Sonic Superstars. These are hidden throughout each level, sometimes different to their locations. Some levels also provide multiple opportunities to find the glowing rings with a metallic noise playing the backdrop when nearby, so keep an eye (and an ear) out.

A handy video from Mixeli has now been uploaded to YouTube that outlines exactly where to find one of the many locations listed for the giant rings.

What are all the Chaos Emerald powers in Sonic Superstars?

Sonic Superstars cover. Sega

The full list of Chaos Emeralds in Sonic Superstars and their respective powers can be found below:

Blue Chaos Emerald

Avatar – summon a clone to attack enemies

Red Chaos Emerald

Bullet – Dash through the air

Purple Chaos Emerald

Vision – Reveal hidden items

Cyan Chaos Emerald

Water – Turn into liquid

Green Chaos Emerald

Ivy – Grow climbable vines

Yellow Chaos Emerald

Slow – Slow down time

Silver Chaos Emerald

Extra – Perform a unique attack

