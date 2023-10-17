Sonic Superstars Chaos Emerald locations: How to get all giant ring powers
Here's where to find all seven Chaos Emeralds and what each power does.
Sonic Superstars is the latest 2D Sonic adventure to hit store shelves, taking the blue hedgehog to the Northstar Islands to battle Doctor Eggman once again. Thankfully, Sonic will be able to harness the powers of the Chaos Emeralds to help save the day.
Before that can happen though, Sonic needs to find all seven chaos emeralds scattered across the many levels that make up the Northstar Islands. This is done by finding the giant rings hidden in each level and then by completing the bonus stage found within. This is a little mini-game where you swing continuously towards the Chaos Emerald in hopes of grabbing it. Once done, that particular Chaos Emerald's power will be unlocked.
All abilities work across all characters, so that means Sonic, Tails, Knuckles and Amy Rose are all capable of utilising these powers. That's the easy part. The hard part is figuring out where these giant rings are.
So to help solve this conundrum, we've rounded up all the info you need to find all the giant rings as well as what each power does once you've collected the Chaos Emerald. Head below for all the details.
Sonic Superstars Chaos Emerald locations: All giant rings to find
All giant rings can be found in multiple acts of Sonic Superstars. These are hidden throughout each level, sometimes different to their locations. Some levels also provide multiple opportunities to find the glowing rings with a metallic noise playing the backdrop when nearby, so keep an eye (and an ear) out.
A handy video from Mixeli has now been uploaded to YouTube that outlines exactly where to find one of the many locations listed for the giant rings.
What are all the Chaos Emerald powers in Sonic Superstars?
The full list of Chaos Emeralds in Sonic Superstars and their respective powers can be found below:
Blue Chaos Emerald
Avatar – summon a clone to attack enemies
Red Chaos Emerald
Bullet – Dash through the air
Purple Chaos Emerald
Vision – Reveal hidden items
Cyan Chaos Emerald
Water – Turn into liquid
Green Chaos Emerald
Ivy – Grow climbable vines
Yellow Chaos Emerald
Slow – Slow down time
Silver Chaos Emerald
Extra – Perform a unique attack
