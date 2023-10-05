With the launch of Assassin's Creed Mirage, lots of talk has now sprung up surrounding the voice cast and who's involved.

While Lee Majdoub plays the main character of Basim, it's the portrayal of Roshan bint-La'Ahad by Shohreh Aghdashloo that has got people most excited.

Having portrayed the former slave turned Hidden One who then goes on to mentor the Basim in Mirage, Roshan plays a vital role in the new Ubisoft title.

Shohreh Aghdashloo has been working in the entertainment industry since 1976, appearing in a plethora of films, TV shows, theatre productions and quite a few video games.

Here's everything you need to know about the Assassin's Creed voice actor Shohreh Aghdashloo.

Who is Shohreh Aghdashloo?

Shohreh Aghdashloo. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Shohreh Aghdashloo is an Iranian-American actress who has won numerous accolades in a career spanning almost 50 years. Most notably, she was awarded a Primetime Emmy Award for the role of Sajida Talfah in the HBO miniseries House of Saddam.

Having started out with a small role in The Chess Game of the Wind back in the '70s before appearing in 24, Will & Grace and The Simpsons, more recently Aghdashloo played Chrisjen Avasarala in The Expanse, as well as voicing the role of Grayson in Arcane.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How old is Shohreh Aghdashloo?

As of 2023, Shohreh Aghdashloo is 71 years old. She was born on 11th May 1952.

What nationality is Shohreh Aghdashloo?

Shohreh Aghdashloo is both Iranian and American, having originally been born in Tehran, Iran, before moving to the US. She studied at Brunel University in the UK – others to have attended include Archie Panjabi, Lee Mack and Greg Davies.

What has Shohreh Aghdashloo previously starred in?

Shohreh Aghdashloo has appeared in numerous TV roles over the years, playing Farah Madani in The Punisher, Dina Araz in 24 and Brenda in The Flight Attendant.

Movie-wise, the actress played the part of Commodore Paris in Star Trek Beyond, Dr Kavita "Vita" Rao in X-Men: The Last Stand and Bellafrancesca Lobo in Renfield.

Interestingly, the actress has also been cast in an undisclosed role in The Penguin HBO Max series, which in itself is a spin-off of The Batman.

When it comes to the world of video games, Aghdashloo voiced Admiral Shala'Raan vas Tonbay in Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3. Other notable roles include Lakshmi-2 in Destiny and Destiny 2, and originally played the role of Roshan in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, now reprising it for Mirage.

Is Shohreh Aghdashloo on social media?

Shohreh Aghdashloo is on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC. Head to Amazon to pick up a copy in time for the weekend.

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.