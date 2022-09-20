Saints Row 3 cheats: Full list of codes and how to use them
A little cheating never hurt.
Now that the latest Saints Row game has been released, you might be itching to go back in time to an older game in the series to see what’s changed. It’s as good a time as any to get back into Saints Row 3 and try out all of its cheat codes for even more fun.
Saints Row: The Third was originally released back in 2011 and was praised for its frantic sandbox action across all of its releases, most recently on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S and Amazon Luna in the summer of 2021.
While the game allows for plenty of stupid fun as is, its long list of ludicrous cheat codes can make proceedings even more out there than they already are. It’s time to have some silly fun with the full list of Saints Row 3 cheats. And, yes, all cheats work in all versions of the game, including the remasters.
As a warning before you get all cheat-happy, though: using cheats in Saints Row 3 will stop you from being able to earn trophies/achievements in that save. Make sure you save before applying any cheat code though and you can always go back to where you were before cheating.
How to use cheats in Saints Row 3
To use cheats in Saints Row 3, simply open up your in-game mobile phone. Once you’re on your phone, open up ‘Extras’ and then select ‘Cheats’. You’ll need to manually type in the cheats, but with the full list of Saints Row: The Third cheat codes below, that should be no problem.
Simply type in the cheat code you wish to use in your in-game phone and then press accept. Cheat: activated.
Saints Row 3 cheats
Below is a list of the general cheats in Saints Row 3 that have a mixed outcome in the game, activating things such as no damage to your car, increase in police notoriety, and more.
- cheese - $100,000 cash
- dlc_car_mass - Adds a load of weight to your vehicle so it pushes away all others
- dlc_never_die - You can’t be killed
- dlc_player_pratfalls - You’ll pratfall
- dlc_unlimited_ammo - Infinite ammo
- dlc_unlimited_clip - Ammo clip lasts forever
- fryhole - Heaven Bound (bodies float upwards towards Heaven)
- goldengun - One-shot kills
- goodygoody - Completely removes Police Notoriety
- isquishyou - You will smash up other vehicles with your own
- lolz - Increases Gang Notoriety
- notrated - Exploding bodies
- oops - Completely removes Gang Notoriety
- pissofpigs - Increases Police Notoriety
- repaircar - Repairs your vehicle
- runfast - No sprinting resctrictions
- vroom - Your vehicle takes no damage
- whatitmeanstome - Gives 100,000 Respect
Saints Row 3 weather and time cheats
- Clearskies - Makes it sunny
- heavyrain - Heavy rain
- lightrain - Makes it rain
- overcast - Makes it cloudy
- ticktock - Changes the time of day
Saints Row 3 world cheats
- brains - All pedestrians become zombies
- dlc_low_gravity - Lowers the gravity
- dlc_super_explosions - Makes all explosions four times larger
- dlc_super_saints - Makes the Saints super
- dui - All pedestrians become drunk
- hohoho - All pedestrians become pimps and prostitutes
- mascot - All pedestrians become mascots
- nohud - Removes the HUD
- turkeyburgers - Activates God Mode and you become unstoppable
Saints Row 3 weapon cheats
Enter these cheat codes if you’re looking to instantly equip any of the weapons in Saints Row: The Third:
- giveairstrike – SA-3 Air Strike
- giveapoca – Apocafists
- givear55 – AR-55
- givebaseball – Baseball Bat
- giveblossom – D4TH Blossom
- givechainsaw - Chainsaw
- givecyber – Cyber Buster
- givecybersmg – Cyber Blaster
- givedigger – Grave Digger
- givedildo – The Penetrator
- givedrone – Reaper Drone
- giveelectric – Electric Grenades
- giveflamethrower – Incinerator
- givegrenade - Grenades
- givehammer - Hammer
- givekobra – KA-1 Kobra
- givekrukov - K-8 Krukov
- givelauncher – GL G20
- giveminigun – Mini-Gun
- givemolotov – Molotov Cocktails
- givercgun – RC Possessor
- giverocket – Shock Hammer
- giverpg – RPG Launcher
- givesatchel – Satchel Charges
- givesheperd – 45 Shepherd
- giveshield – Riot Shield
- giveslm8 – Viper Laser Rifle
- givesniper – McManus 2015
- givesonic – Sonic Boom
- givestungun – Stun Gun
- givesword – Nocturne
- givetek - Tek Z-10
- givetek – TEK Z-10
- giveultimax - As3 Ultimax
- giveultimax – AS3 Ultimax
- letsrock - All Weapons
Saints Row 3 vehicle cheats
It’s time to gift yourself a shiny new vehicle. The following Saints Row 3 cheat codes will give you what you want.
- giveanchor - Anchor
- giveattrazione - Attrazione
- givebootlegger - Bootlegger
- givechallenger - Challenger
- givecommander - Commander
- givecondor - Condor
- giveeagle - Eagle
- giveembulance - Ambulance
- giveestrada - Estrada
- givegatmobile - Gatmobile
- givekanada - Kanada
- givekenshin - Kenshin
- giveknoxville - Knoxville
- givekobra - Korbra
- givekrukov - Krukov
- givemiami - Miami
- givemunicipal - Municipal
- givenforcer - Nforcer
- givepeacemaker - Peacemaker
- givephoenix - Phoenix
- givequasar - Quasar
- givereaper - Reaper
- giverpg - RPG
- givesandstorm - Sandstorm
- givesatchel - Satchel Charge
- giveshark - Shark
- givesheperd - Sheperd
- givespectre - Spectre
- givestatusquo - Status Quo
- givetaxi - Taxi
- givetitan - Titan
- givetoad - Toad
- givetornado - Tornado
- givevortex - Vortex
- givevtol - VTOL
- givevulture - Vulture
- givewidowmaker - Widowmaker
- givewoodpecker - Woodpecker
- repaircar - Repairs your vehicals
