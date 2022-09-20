Saints Row: The Third was originally released back in 2011 and was praised for its frantic sandbox action across all of its releases, most recently on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S and Amazon Luna in the summer of 2021.

Now that the latest Saints Row game has been released, you might be itching to go back in time to an older game in the series to see what’s changed. It’s as good a time as any to get back into Saints Row 3 and try out all of its cheat codes for even more fun.

While the game allows for plenty of stupid fun as is, its long list of ludicrous cheat codes can make proceedings even more out there than they already are. It’s time to have some silly fun with the full list of Saints Row 3 cheats. And, yes, all cheats work in all versions of the game, including the remasters.

As a warning before you get all cheat-happy, though: using cheats in Saints Row 3 will stop you from being able to earn trophies/achievements in that save. Make sure you save before applying any cheat code though and you can always go back to where you were before cheating.

How to use cheats in Saints Row 3

To use cheats in Saints Row 3, simply open up your in-game mobile phone. Once you’re on your phone, open up ‘Extras’ and then select ‘Cheats’. You’ll need to manually type in the cheats, but with the full list of Saints Row: The Third cheat codes below, that should be no problem.

Simply type in the cheat code you wish to use in your in-game phone and then press accept. Cheat: activated.

Saints Row 3 cheats

Below is a list of the general cheats in Saints Row 3 that have a mixed outcome in the game, activating things such as no damage to your car, increase in police notoriety, and more.

cheese - $100,000 cash

- $100,000 cash dlc_car_mass - Adds a load of weight to your vehicle so it pushes away all others

- Adds a load of weight to your vehicle so it pushes away all others dlc_never_die - You can’t be killed

- You can’t be killed dlc_player_pratfalls - You’ll pratfall

- You’ll pratfall dlc_unlimited_ammo - Infinite ammo

- Infinite ammo dlc_unlimited_clip - Ammo clip lasts forever

- Ammo clip lasts forever fryhole - Heaven Bound (bodies float upwards towards Heaven)

- Heaven Bound (bodies float upwards towards Heaven) goldengun - One-shot kills

- One-shot kills goodygoody - Completely removes Police Notoriety

- Completely removes Police Notoriety isquishyou - You will smash up other vehicles with your own

- You will smash up other vehicles with your own lolz - Increases Gang Notoriety

- Increases Gang Notoriety notrated - Exploding bodies

- Exploding bodies oops - Completely removes Gang Notoriety

- Completely removes Gang Notoriety pissofpigs - Increases Police Notoriety

- Increases Police Notoriety repaircar - Repairs your vehicle

- Repairs your vehicle runfast - No sprinting resctrictions

- No sprinting resctrictions vroom - Your vehicle takes no damage

- Your vehicle takes no damage whatitmeanstome - Gives 100,000 Respect

Saints Row 3 weather and time cheats

Clearskies - Makes it sunny

- Makes it sunny heavyrain - Heavy rain

- Heavy rain lightrain - Makes it rain

- Makes it rain overcast - Makes it cloudy

- Makes it cloudy ticktock - Changes the time of day

Saints Row 3 world cheats

brains - All pedestrians become zombies

- All pedestrians become zombies dlc_low_gravity - Lowers the gravity

- Lowers the gravity dlc_super_explosions - Makes all explosions four times larger

- Makes all explosions four times larger dlc_super_saints - Makes the Saints super

- Makes the Saints super dui - All pedestrians become drunk

- All pedestrians become drunk hohoho - All pedestrians become pimps and prostitutes

- All pedestrians become pimps and prostitutes mascot - All pedestrians become mascots

- All pedestrians become mascots nohud - Removes the HUD

- Removes the HUD turkeyburgers - Activates God Mode and you become unstoppable

Saints Row 3 weapon cheats

Enter these cheat codes if you’re looking to instantly equip any of the weapons in Saints Row: The Third:

giveairstrike – SA-3 Air Strike

– SA-3 Air Strike giveapoca – Apocafists

– Apocafists givear55 – AR-55

– AR-55 givebaseball – Baseball Bat

– Baseball Bat giveblossom – D4TH Blossom

– D4TH Blossom givechainsaw - Chainsaw

- Chainsaw givecyber – Cyber Buster

– Cyber Buster givecybersmg – Cyber Blaster

– Cyber Blaster givedigger – Grave Digger

– Grave Digger givedildo – The Penetrator

– The Penetrator givedrone – Reaper Drone

– Reaper Drone giveelectric – Electric Grenades

– Electric Grenades giveflamethrower – Incinerator

– Incinerator givegrenade - Grenades

- Grenades givehammer - Hammer

- Hammer givekobra – KA-1 Kobra

– KA-1 Kobra givekrukov - K-8 Krukov

- K-8 Krukov givelauncher – GL G20

– GL G20 giveminigun – Mini-Gun

– Mini-Gun givemolotov – Molotov Cocktails

– Molotov Cocktails givercgun – RC Possessor

– RC Possessor giverocket – Shock Hammer

– Shock Hammer giverpg – RPG Launcher

– RPG Launcher givesatchel – Satchel Charges

– Satchel Charges givesheperd – 45 Shepherd

– 45 Shepherd giveshield – Riot Shield

– Riot Shield giveslm8 – Viper Laser Rifle

– Viper Laser Rifle givesniper – McManus 2015

– McManus 2015 givesonic – Sonic Boom

– Sonic Boom givestungun – Stun Gun

– Stun Gun givesword – Nocturne

– Nocturne givetek - Tek Z-10

- Tek Z-10 givetek – TEK Z-10

– TEK Z-10 giveultimax - As3 Ultimax

- As3 Ultimax giveultimax – AS3 Ultimax

– AS3 Ultimax letsrock - All Weapons

Saints Row 3 vehicle cheats

It’s time to gift yourself a shiny new vehicle. The following Saints Row 3 cheat codes will give you what you want.

giveanchor - Anchor

- Anchor giveattrazione - Attrazione

- Attrazione givebootlegger - Bootlegger

- Bootlegger givechallenger - Challenger

- Challenger givecommander - Commander

- Commander givecondor - Condor

- Condor giveeagle - Eagle

- Eagle giveembulance - Ambulance

- Ambulance giveestrada - Estrada

- Estrada givegatmobile - Gatmobile

- Gatmobile givekanada - Kanada

- Kanada givekenshin - Kenshin

- Kenshin giveknoxville - Knoxville

- Knoxville givekobra - Korbra

- Korbra givekrukov - Krukov

- Krukov givemiami - Miami

- Miami givemunicipal - Municipal

- Municipal givenforcer - Nforcer

- Nforcer givepeacemaker - Peacemaker

- Peacemaker givephoenix - Phoenix

- Phoenix givequasar - Quasar

- Quasar givereaper - Reaper

- Reaper giverpg - RPG

- RPG givesandstorm - Sandstorm

- Sandstorm givesatchel - Satchel Charge

- Satchel Charge giveshark - Shark

- Shark givesheperd - Sheperd

- Sheperd givespectre - Spectre

- Spectre givestatusquo - Status Quo

- Status Quo givetaxi - Taxi

- Taxi givetitan - Titan

- Titan givetoad - Toad

- Toad givetornado - Tornado

- Tornado givevortex - Vortex

- Vortex givevtol - VTOL

- VTOL givevulture - Vulture

- Vulture givewidowmaker - Widowmaker

- Widowmaker givewoodpecker - Woodpecker

- Woodpecker repaircar - Repairs your vehicals

