How to get Rookidee in Pokémon Go explained
Add the Tiny Bird Pokémon & Corviknight to your collection.
With the launch of the Steeled Resolve event, there are several ways to get Rookidee in Pokémon Go along with its evolutions, Corvisquire and Corviknight.
Marking the debut of the Tiny Bird Pokémon, the Steel-themed event is a great way for players to catch one and evolve it so you can add Corviknight to their Go line-ups.
However, there are some details to keep in mind.
While available via a handful of methods, Rookidee isn't available to find through standard encounters, requiring you to hunt them down through the event's alternative features.
Luckily, this quick and easy guide will take you through exactly how to get one during Steeled Resolve's run from 21st January until Sunday 26th January at 8pm local time.
How to get Rookidee in Pokémon Go
During the Steeled Resolve event, Pokémon Go players can get Rookidee by hatching 2km Eggs, using Magnetic Lure Modules at PokéStops, winning in the Go Battle League, and participating in premium Timed Research.
2km Eggs
Throughout the event's run, the pool for 2km Eggs has been altered to include Rookidee as one of the hatchable Pokémon, included in the list below with the following other Pocket Monsters:
- Shieldon
- Carbink
- Mareanie
- Rookidee
Magnetic Lure Modules
Rookidee is included in the selection of alternative Pokémon which spawn at PokéStops when there is a Magnetic Lure Module active:
- Onix
- Beldum
- Shieldon
- Rookidee
Go Battle League
Pokémon Go players can be rewarded with a Rookidee after winning three battles in the Go Battle League during Steeled Resolve's run.
The pool of encounters can vary depending on your rank, but Rookidee is included with each pool.
This means you may need a few attempts of winning three matches to find one, but it shouldn't be an issue if you're a regular battler.
Premium Timed Research
If you pay $5.00 / £4.99 or the equivalent in your local currency, a Rookidee encounter can also be earned as part of the premium Steeled Resolve Timed Research available in Pokémon Go during the event.
Specifically, you'll get a Rookidee encounter after completing the objective to "Power up Pokémon 5 times".
How to get Corviknight & Corvisquire in Pokémon Go
During their introduction to Pokémon Go during Steeled Resolve, you can only get Corvisquire and Corviknight by using the right respective amounts of Rookidee Candy.
To evolve Rookidee into Corvisquire, you will need 25 Rookidee Candy. Then, to evolve Corvisquire into Corviknight, you will need 100 Rookidee Candy.
Can Rookidee be Shiny in Pokémon Go?
Rookidee, Corvisquire and Corviknight currently cannot be Shiny in Pokémon Go.
This was confirmed in the game's announcement post for the Steeled Resolve event, which would have an * next to their names along with an "*If you’re lucky, you may encounter a Shiny one!" next to their names if Shiny versions were available.
This is to be expected, though, since Shiny versions of new Pokémon are never usually added at the same time as their introduction into Go.
Instead, we will likely see Shiny Rookidee, Corvisquire and Corviknight being added to the game in a future event like a Rookidee Community Day or having Corviknight becoming a Raid boss.
