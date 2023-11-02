Being a new entry, you might wonder when Robocop: Rogue City is set, as the events take place between two of the movies. It’s fair to say that the developers have done the series justice, and it fits very neatly into the wider story.

It’s not just a simple affair, either – Teyon has managed to thread quite the narrative between these films, as there are many missions that explore the characters and setting in greater depth than ever before.

With all that said, there are plenty of wonderful actors listed below, so read on to see some familiar names!

Full RoboCop: Rogue City cast list - all voice actors

RoboCop: Rogue City. Teyon. Nacon, Doug Hyun, TNT

Below are all of the actors bringing the cast of RoboCop: Rogue City to life.

Unfortunately, the actors aren’t credited with their roles, so we only know who plays who for a couple of the entries.

Peter Weller plays RoboCop

plays RoboCop Adam Sims plays Old Man

plays Old Man Ako Mitchell

Brandon Lee Sears

Bruce Lester Johnson

Cameron Bernard Jones

Christopher Ragland

Colin Stinton

Corey Lawson

Demetri Goritsas

Eric Meyers

Eric Sirakian

Eric Underwood

Federico Louhau

Gina Murray

Glenn Wrage

Jane Perry

Jay Rincon

John Schwab

Joseph Capp

Joseph May

Jules de Jongh

Kerry Shale

Kosha Engler

Lachele Carl

Laurel Lefkow

Lorelei King

Mark Holden

Martin T Sherman

Melli Bond

Michael S Siegel

Natalie Beran

Nathan Osgood

Nezar Alderazi

Nicola Peluso

Paul Courtenay Hyu

Peter Brooke

Taylor Clarke-Hill

Vincent Lai

Where do you recognise the RoboCop: Rogue City cast from?

There’s one actor in particular that you might recognise from a very iconic role, and another whose voice you are sure to have heard in other great games from the last few years.

Peter Weller has returned to reprise his role as RoboCop. He was once Detroit police officer Alex Murphy, before being eviscerated in a hail of bullets by Clarence Boddicker’s gang.

The Omni Consumer Products (OCP) conglomerate turned him into RoboCop as part of their OCP Crime Prevention Unit 001 program. Weller also played Stan Liddy in Dexter season five.

Jane Perry has been featured in many video games, most recently as Rogue Amendiares in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Mystra, goddess of magic, in Baldur’s Gate 3 and as Selene in Housemarque’s Returnal. Perry also played Mrs Vaughn in Phantom Thread.

