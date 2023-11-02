RoboCop: Rogue City cast - All voice actors & how you know them
The OG RoboCop is back.
We were mightily impressed with Teyon’s adaptation, as seen in our review, and part of what makes it so great are the many characters bringing the world to life.
So, to honour their craft, we’re looking at the whole RoboCop: Rogue City cast, listing all the voice actors and going over how you know them.
Being a new entry, you might wonder when Robocop: Rogue City is set, as the events take place between two of the movies. It’s fair to say that the developers have done the series justice, and it fits very neatly into the wider story.
It’s not just a simple affair, either – Teyon has managed to thread quite the narrative between these films, as there are many missions that explore the characters and setting in greater depth than ever before.
With all that said, there are plenty of wonderful actors listed below, so read on to see some familiar names!
Full RoboCop: Rogue City cast list - all voice actors
Below are all of the actors bringing the cast of RoboCop: Rogue City to life.
Unfortunately, the actors aren’t credited with their roles, so we only know who plays who for a couple of the entries.
- Peter Weller plays RoboCop
- Adam Sims plays Old Man
- Ako Mitchell
- Brandon Lee Sears
- Bruce Lester Johnson
- Cameron Bernard Jones
- Christopher Ragland
- Colin Stinton
- Corey Lawson
- Demetri Goritsas
- Eric Meyers
- Eric Sirakian
- Eric Underwood
- Federico Louhau
- Gina Murray
- Glenn Wrage
- Jane Perry
- Jay Rincon
- John Schwab
- Joseph Capp
- Joseph May
- Jules de Jongh
- Kerry Shale
- Kosha Engler
- Lachele Carl
- Laurel Lefkow
- Lorelei King
- Mark Holden
- Martin T Sherman
- Melli Bond
- Michael S Siegel
- Natalie Beran
- Nathan Osgood
- Nezar Alderazi
- Nicola Peluso
- Paul Courtenay Hyu
- Peter Brooke
- Taylor Clarke-Hill
- Vincent Lai
Where do you recognise the RoboCop: Rogue City cast from?
There’s one actor in particular that you might recognise from a very iconic role, and another whose voice you are sure to have heard in other great games from the last few years.
Peter Weller has returned to reprise his role as RoboCop. He was once Detroit police officer Alex Murphy, before being eviscerated in a hail of bullets by Clarence Boddicker’s gang.
The Omni Consumer Products (OCP) conglomerate turned him into RoboCop as part of their OCP Crime Prevention Unit 001 program. Weller also played Stan Liddy in Dexter season five.
Jane Perry has been featured in many video games, most recently as Rogue Amendiares in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Mystra, goddess of magic, in Baldur’s Gate 3 and as Selene in Housemarque’s Returnal. Perry also played Mrs Vaughn in Phantom Thread.
