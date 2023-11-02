Luckily for you, we have how exactly it fits into the timeline explained, with the events of the preceding film to provide you with the context needed for going into the new narrative.

There were three RoboCop films, with a couple of spin-off TV series produced in Canada. We don’t need to worry about the latter, however, as the game is nestled neatly between the movies.

It’s quite the substantive story, too, with many missions that explore Detroit and its troubled inhabitants in greater depth than ever before. Such is the wonder of the video game medium.

Fully realised characters and setting aside, being a video game, we also get to be RoboCop and blast away hoodlums and punks with the signature Auto-9 sidearm. Such is the duality of mankind.

But enough babbling, our programming is telling you to read on - and listen to our podcast, One More Life.

When is RoboCop: Rogue City set? Timeline with the films explained

Cain in the film RoboCop 2. MGM

RoboCop: Rogue City is set between the second and third RoboCop films, RoboCop 2 and RoboCop 3 respectively.

In RoboCop 2, the megacorporation Omnu Consumer Products (OCP) tried to further its plans of taking over the entire city via the Delta City project by letting it default on its debt.

To make the city look even more incompetent, the OCP slashed the private pension of the Detroit Police Department before implementing their own security forces.

Subverting all of these is Cain, the cartel of a dangerous drug gang that manufactures the designer narcotic, Nuke.

During the power struggle, Cain is apprehended by RoboCop and is transformed into a cybernetically enhanced killing machine – RoboCop 2 – by the OCP and RoboCop 2 lead, Dr Faxx, believing they can control him by manipulating his drug dependency.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Meanwhile, being stuck between a rock and a hard place, the Mayor of Detroit agrees with Hob – Cain’s right hand – to do with away the city’s debt in exchange for amnesty to continue creating Nuke, circumventing the OCP’s plans.

Fearing their iron grip will loosen, the OCP sends Cain to the meeting - and he murders all but the mayor and Hob, who is severely wounded.

RoboCop is late to the scene, but manages to find Hob, who tells him Cain was behind the attack - before succumbing to his wounds.

Elsewhere, believing Cain is under their thumb, the OCP chairman unveils the Delta City Project alongside Cain as part of their security force. Upon seeing a Nuke canister, Cain goes into a murderous frenzy, killing civilians and police officers alike.

RoboCop, with help from his partner Officer Lewis, manages to defeat Cain in a gruesome final battle.

The OCP chairman and vice president Donald Johnson shift blame to Dr Faxx and shirk all responsibility, allowing the OCP to get away with all the death and destruction.

Officer Lewis is devastated by the lack of accountability, but RoboCop wisely reminds her to be patient as "we’re only human".

Enter RoboCop: Rogue City and its all original plot – one that is markedly better than the final film in the series.

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.