Players are encouraged on the game's official website to "become the iconic part man, part machine, all cop hero as you attempt to bring justice to the dangerous, crime-ridden streets of Old Detroit."

Thanks to an online presentation from the game's publisher, Nacon, we now have a rough idea of the RoboCop Rogue City release date.

At the recent event, we learned that actor Peter Weller will be reprising his role from the first two RoboCop films, voicing the eponymous machine-enhanced law enforcer (whose human name is/was Alex Murphy) in the Rogue City game.

Plus, we got our best look yet at the RoboCop Rogue City gameplay in action, so keep on reading and we'll run through all the key details for you.

When is the RoboCop Rogue City release date?

The RoboCop Rogue City release date is in June 2023, with the developers from Teyon planning to announce the precise date closer to the time. When we know the exact date, we'll be sure to update this page with the latest intel.

Can I pre-order RoboCop Rogue City?

No, pre-orders have not started yet for RoboCop Rogue City, but we'll be sure to update this page when that changes. Until then, the best you can do is wish list the game on Steam and wait to be alerted when pre-ordering is possible.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Which consoles and platforms can play RoboCop Rogue City?

The game's official website confirms that RoboCop Rogue City will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. It looks like Steam and the Epic Games Store will both get the PC version.

The game's recent gameplay footage trailer (more on that in minute) also includes the Nintendo Switch logo at the end, making it seem very likely that the RoboCop game will come to that console as well.

We'll be sure to let you know if any other consoles/platforms are added to the list at a later date.

Is RoboCop Rogue City on PS4 or Xbox One?

It looks like RoboCop Rogue City will not be available on PS4 or Xbox One, with the developers seeming to put most of their attention onto the next-gen machines instead.

As it stands, there are no signs on the official website or trailers to suggest that RoboCop Rogue City will come to PS4 and Xbox One. It might be time to upgrade, then, if you haven't already.

RoboCop Rogue City gameplay and story details

As you can see in the RoboCop Rogue City gameplay trailer above, this game will be a first-person shooter that puts you right into the metal-covered head of RoboCop himself. You'll be shooting baddies on the regular, of course.

Rogue City is described on its website as "an authentic RoboCop game experience that is faithful to the franchise's DNA, while immersing gamers in an original story that enables them to play as none other than RoboCop himself."

The site also teases the game like so: "Armed with your trusty Auto-9, factory-built strength, years of experience on the force and a variety of tools at your disposal, you will fight forces seeking to destroy the city you call home in an all new first-person, explosive hunt for the truth.

"You have the power to decide how to fulfil prime directives in your own way, but as the story unfolds proceed with caution because corruption and greed know no limits." We'd buy that for a dollar!

Is there a RoboCop Rogue City trailer?

If that gameplay trailer wasn't enough for you, take a look at the previous RoboCop Rogue City trailer below. This is more of teaser, but it should help to tide you over and increase those hype levels while you wait for the RoboCop Rogue City release date in June 2023.

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.