Many were unsure if developer Teyon could deliver a faithful video game imagining of the iconic Cyborg crime-fighter after many dreadful attempts at it in the past.

They have certainly delivered, though, and fans and critics alike have been singing its praises during its early access ahead of a full release.

Part of the charm is that the game isn’t all shooting. There are loads of side quests that see you doing all sorts and let you get lost in the carefully crafted world of Old Detroit.

These side quests net you additional XP, which can be used to upgrade your stats - so they’re well worth doing.

Many missions await, however, and we don’t want to keep you from doing everything in your unchecked power to put a stop to the evil forces at play. So read on for everything you need to know about RoboCop: Rogue City missions.

How many missions are in RoboCop: Rogue City?

By our count, there are 57 missions in RoboCop: Rogue City, comprised of 31 main missions and 27 side quests.

All said, RoboCop: Rogue City should keep you entertained for quite some time.

The over-the-top action with the environment (and criminals) being picked apart by bullets and explosions never fails to get old, though, so we’re sure Rogue City will become a popular game to revisit – especially with the high-octane opening that drops you right into the action.

The Gamer has RoboCop: Rogue City pegged as taking around 20 hours to complete the main campaign and most of the side quests, so expect to be roaming Old Detroit a little longer if you want to get all the trophies.

Full list of RoboCop: Rogue City missions

Below we have all of the main missions that await you in RoboCop: Rogue City.

Breaking News Isolated Incident The Search for Soot Soot's Final Encore Mandatory Evaluation Street Vultures' Turf Hospital Visit On the Biker's Tail Bank Heist Spike's Trail Spike in a Haystack Ghosts from the Past Not Over Yet Silver Lining Shady Meeting Back to Square One Wendell's Confession Hospital Attack Regrouping Cyber Trail The Man Himself Arms Race Answer the Call Election Night Riots Burning Building The Revenge of the Street Vultures ED-209 Strikes Back Wendell's Trace No Way Out Another Shift From the Ashes

RoboCop: Rogue City side quests

There are many side quests, too, which are a lot of fun in their own right - and earn you extra XP to unlock upgrades.

Below are all of them listed, along with the locations where they take place.

Locked and Loaded – Police Station (first visit)

Too Many Complaints – Police Station (first visit)

Stinky Situation – Police Station (first visit)

Time to Repent – The Search for Soot (first downtown visit)

Stolen Vehicle – The Search for Soot (first downtown visit)

Who Killed Casey Carmel? – The Search for Soot (first downtown visit)

Discount Dealer – The Search for Soot (first downtown visit)

Get Well, Lewis – Police Station (second visit)

Server Malfunction – Police Station (second visit)

Biker's Secrets – Steel Mill

Unwanted Goods – Steel Mill

Hostage Rescue – Steel Mill

In Memory of Officer Briggs – Police Station (third visit)

Target Practice – Police Station (third visit)

Lights Out – Police Station (fourth visit)

Domestic Terrorist – Police Station (fourth visit)

Attack on Courthouse – (second downtown visit)

First Field Training – (second downtown visit)

Be Kind Rewind – (second downtown visit)

Illegal Broadcast – OCP Correctional Facility

Armory Break-In – OCP Correctional Facility

Fishy Situation – Police Station (fifth visit)

Who Killed Simon Page – (third downtown visit)

Shooting at the Arcade

Shooting at the Video Rental

Samantha’s Investigation – OCP headquarters

