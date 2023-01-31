Roblox face codes: Full list of faces to use in the game
Want to look a little different on Roblox? Check out these face codes!
Whether you're a fan of Roblox or not, you're bound to have seen the trademark characters somewhere - whether on TV, or the merch that's ubiquitous on shop floors. The simple face, the big arms, the straightforward design...
But if you assumed all these characters look the same, think again. There are plenty of customisable elements to the game, from outfits to hairstyles to faces.
And with regards to that last one, we've decided to share a few codes for faces that you can use today. Some are cool, and some are just plain wacky. If you're bored with your current Roblox figure, or if you just fancy a change, then keep reading. There's bound to be something in the list you'll like (there's a lot on offer!).
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Roblox face codes list
We'll share the whole list below for you to try. It's a huge list and we doubt you'll get through them all, but have fun!
- $.$ 10831558
- :-/ 15471035
- Blue Galaxy Gaze 440739518
- :-/ 7075469
- :-[ 15470193
- Torque the Red Orc 2830493868
- :] 18151826
- :3 15432080
- ???? 7317773
- :-O 15013192
- Classic Alien Face 159199178
- ???? 14861743
- ^_^ 15366173
- -_- 15637848
- =( 30395097
- =) 14817393
- NetHack Addict 16357383
- >:3 15177601
- >_< 15324577
- ¬_¬ 406000958
- Absolutely Shocked 2620506085
- Frightful 7699193
- Crimson Laser Vision 45514606
- Whuut? 274338458
- Adorable Puppy 11389372
- Golden Evil Eye 1016185809
- Chill McCool 376813144
- Adoration 28878297
- Aghast 9250633
- Alien 31317701
- Alien Ambassador 11913700
- Exclamation Face 35168581
- Alright 7131541
- And then we’ll take over the world! 12732366
- Angelic 45084008
- Angry Zombie 173789114
- Anguished 8560975
- Anime Surprise 416846300
- Awesome Face 30394850
- Awkward Eyeroll 150182378
- Awkward Grin 150182501
- Awkward…. 23932048
- Bacon Face 399021751
- Bad Dog 10678423
- Bad News Face 268603331
- Bandage 20418682
- Beaming with Pride 3267567501
- Beast Mode 128992838
- Big Sad Eyes 391496223
- Blerg! 12777646
- Bling 25975243
- Blinky 7506135
- Blizzard Beast Mode 209995252
- Blue Amazeface 835095003
- Radioactive Beast Mode 2225761296
- Blue Bubble Trouble 330296924
- Blue Eyeroll 323191979
- Blue Goof 1191162013
- Blue Rock Star Smile 1428409936
- Blue Starface 119812715
- Blue Starry Sight 2222775067
- Blue Trance 244160970
- Blue Ultimate Dragon Face 1772529256
- Blue Wistful Wink 583721561
- Bluffing 147144673
- Bored 66330106
- Braces 30394484
- Bubble Trouble 19264845
- Butterfly 24727929
- Camoface 24441888
- Catching Snowflakes 1213472762
- Check It 7074786
- Cheerful Grin 33321848
- Cheerful Hello 362051644
- Chill 7074764
- Chippy McTooth 7317769
- Chubs 7076110
- Classic Female – Face 4018627046
- Classic Goof 7074661
- Classic Male – Face 4018617474
- Classic Vampire 7074836
- Clown Face 23644960
- Clown School Dropout 21392863
- Commando 10527010
- Concerned 9250660
- Country Morning 51241522
- Crazy Happy 45515121
- Crazybot 10000 554650579
- Crimson Evil Eye 1016184756
- Crimson Starface 162200633
- Crybaby 2620506513
- Cuckookrazybot 10000 554663025
- Cute Kitty 11389441
- Cutiemouse 15885121
- D: 14812981
- D= 17138027
- Daring 8329690
- Daring Beard 110288809
- Daring Blonde Beard Face 323191430
- Daydreaming 29296146
- Demented Mouse 12188176
- Derp Face 66330120
- Desert Commando 323191683
- Disapproving Unibrow 66330360
- Disbelief 20337343
- Distaught Alien Invader 11913668
- Dizzy 10907551
- Don’t Wake Me Up 343619993
- Downcast 21352013
- Drill Sergeant 141728899
- Drool 7074893
- Drooling Noob 24067718
- Egg Crazed 233616117
- Egg on your Face 110207471
- Embarrassed 21272995
- Emerald Ambassador 66330060
- Emerald Archfey Visage 2830499980
- Emerald Evil Eye 1016185535
- Emerald Laser Vision 66330165
- Emotionally Distressed Zombie 7506136
- Emperor 25267538
- Err… 20418658
- Evil Skeptic 110336757
- Evil Skeptic Face 110288865
- Existential Angst 7074814
- eXtreme 10831454
- Eyes of Azurewrath 17999992
- Eyes of Crimsonwrath 49493376
- Eyes of Emeraldwrath 209994352
- Eyes of Everflame 362051773
- Eyes of Everfrost 22972723
- Facepalm 30394594
- Fang 7075142
- Fast Car 22587894
- Fawkes Face 134522901
- Fearless 7074991
- Finn McCool 10907549
- Freckled Cheeks 25556219
- Freckles 12145366
- Friendly Cyclops 30394438
- Friendly Grin 25321961
- Friendly Pirate 19366445
- Friendly Puppy 27725434
- I Lack Personal Confidence 7506144
- Friendly Smile 616381207
- Friendly Trusting Smile 402304145
- Frightening Unibrow 8560985
- Furious George 277950647
- Ghostface 12467159
- Gigglypuff 35397243
- Glee 7074729
- Glory on the Gridiron 21802396
- Golden Bling Braces 1191136166
- Golden Lightning Speaker 66330231
- Golden Shiny Teeth 66319941
- Good Intentioned 7317793
- Goofball 27134344
- Grandma’s Lipstick 51241480
- Green Amazeface 835094544
- Green Bubble Trouble 380754227
- Green Drool Angry Zombie 406001532
- Green Galaxy Gaze 440739783
- Green Glowing Eyes 398676450
- Green Goof 1191162539
- Green Starface 119812738
- Green Starry Sight 2222774106
- Green Super Happy Joy 323191596
- Green Trance 260303894
- Green Ultimate Dragon Face 1772531407
- Green Whatchoo Talkin’ Bout 323191787
- Green Wistful Wink 583722932
- Green-eyed Awesome Face 66330144
- Gritty Bombo 406000562
- Grr! 19398554
- Grumpy Blox 173789498
- Happy ???? 406000730
- Happy Wink 236399287
- Heeeeeey… 21635565
- Hilarious 27861352
- Hmmm… 7076076
- Hockey Face 142464206
- Hold It In 2222771916
- Huh? 150182466
- Hut Hut Hike! 15470849
- Hypnoface 10770436
- I <3 New Site Theme 32723404
- I Am Not Amused 7131886
- I Didn’t Eat That Cookie 116042990
- I Hate Noobs 14030577
- I wuv u 10907545
- Imagine 30394316
- It’s Go Time! 7506141
- It’s so beautiful! 26674400
- Jack Frost Face 19396123
- Joyful Smile 209995366
- Joyous Surprise 28999228
- Jungle Commando 16678138
- Just Trouble 244160766
- Knights of Redcliff: Paladin – Face 2493587489
- Know-It-All Grin 26424808
- Lady Lashes 29348122
- Laughing Fun 226217449
- Lavender Amazeface 835095306
- Lazy Eye 7075502
- Lightning Speaker 22588801
- Lion 11956548
- Love 11611321
- Madbot 10000 554658475
- Magical Dragon 34871168
- Man Face Roblox ID 86487700
- Manicbot 10000 554663566
- Meanie 9250643
- Meow? 10907529
- Mick McCann 23264604
- Mildly Irritated Face 280988393
- Mischievous 9250654
- Miss Scarlet 334656210
- Monarch Butterfly Smile 383607653
- Monster Face 49045351
- Monster Smile 398675917
- Mr. Bubbles 31616411
- Mr. Chuckles 10907541
- Mysterious 7132035
- Nervous 23219981
- Not Again! 28119051
- Not So Friendly Eviscerator 66330204
- Not sure if… 173789324
- Nouveau George 398675764
- NOWAI! 51241862
- O.o 7074595
- O_o 66330265
- Obvious Wink 51241537
- Ochre Ogre 16723499
- Ogre Face 391495894
- Oh Deer 12145328
- Old Man Jenkins 13335647
- Old Timer 27003636
- Optimist 21024661
- Orange Starface 162200666
- Orange Trance 260303960
- Overjoyed Smile 1428416217
- Paintball Enthusiast 23310997
- Pieface Jellyfreckles 19381787
- Pink Galaxy Gaze 440738448
- Pink Mermaid Princess 1428418448
- Pink Shades McCool 323192138
- Playful Vampire 2409285794
- Pony Face 13656095
- Poor Man 7699183
- Look At My Nose 23311761
- Prankster 20052135
- Prideful Smile 3267564334
- Puck 20298988
- Pumpkin Face 313549781
- Punk Face 119812659
- Purple Alien 323192193
- Purple Bubble Trouble 362051999
- Purple Butterfly Smile 238983270
- Purple Galaxy Gaze 440739240
- Purple Mermaid Princess 1428424821
- Purple Starface 119812765
- Purple Super Happy Joy 376812961
- Purple Trance 260304187
- Purple Wistful Wink 583722710
- Pwnda 28281786
- Raccoon 27052537
- Raig Face 209994783
- RAWR Bear 10678427
- RAWR! 7076224
- Really Embarrassed 376812736
- Red Fang 16722419
- Red Glowing Eyes 180660043
- Red Goof 1191125008
- Red RAWR 66330295
- Red Rock Star Smile 376809691
- Red Serious Scar Face 406000421
- Red Tango 16652251
- Red Ultimate Dragon Face 1772530315
- Red White and Starface 445117183
- Retro Smiley 10770432
- ROAR!!! 406001167
- ROBLOX Madness Face 130213380
- Robot Smile 30265169
- Rose Amazeface 835095880
- Rosey Smile 116043052
- Ruby Archfey Visage 2830505884
- Rudolph 19397594
- Sad 7699177
- Sad Clown 250654457
- Sad Zombie 7131361
- Sadfaic 117522793
- Sapphire Archfey Visage 2830502330
- Sapphire Drool 16723481
- Sapphire Evil Eye 1016184964
- Sapphire Laser Vision 209994074
- Scarecrow 26260927
- Scarecrow 14721869
- Secret Service 20612949
- Seeing Stars 27599954
- Semi Colon Open Paren 16179646
- Serious Red Eye Scar 494299198
- Serious Scar Face 255827175
- Sharpnine’s Face of Disappointment 209994270
- Sharpnine’s Face of Joy 406002032
- Shiny Teeth 20722130
- Shocked 147144644
- Sick Day 26619096
- Sigmund 21311601
- Silence 10860397
- Silly Fun 7699174
- Silver Punk Face 387256603
- Singing 66330310
- Sinister 8329686
- Sir Rich McMoneyston, III 10831390
- Skeletar 10770395
- Skeptic 31117267
- Slickfang 7317765
- Slithering Smile 2830646491
- Sly Guy Face 238983378
- Smile 144075659
- Smiling Girl 209994875
- Smith McCool 27412825
- Smug 406001308
- Sneaky Green-Eyed Snake 334656353
- Sneaky Steve 823012694
- Sniffles 14516578
- Snow Queen Smile 2569005011
- Snowman 19396550
- So Funny 32058239
- So Super Excited – Blue 2569001052
- So Super Excited – Pink 2568801198
- So Super Excited – Purple 2568804274
- Sophisticated Spectacles 25930613
- Sparkle Time Sparkle Eyes 2620507161
- Spring Bunny 110207437
- Square Eyes 22119034
- Squiggle Mouth 25166274
- Stare 8560971
- Starface 32873408
- Stink Eye 416846143
- Stitchface 8329679
- Sunny Fun 51241171
- Super Crazy Face 391496123
- Super Happy Joy 280988698
- Super Super Happy Face 494291269
- Surprise! 23261769
- Suspicious 209994929
- Sweat It Out 20909103
- Tango 16101765
- Tattletale 26343188
- Teal Mermaid Queen 1428417334
- Teal Rock Star Smile 334656546
- The Big Dog 10860384
- The Dog Whisperer 34764447
- The First Time I Ever Played ROBLOX… 22070623
- The Friendly Eviscerator 22500129
- Thinking 29716262
- Tiger Chase Fear Face 258198928
- Timmy McPwnage 22023062
- Tired Face 141728790
- Too Much Candy 295763789
- zOMG Hat Selling! 16413496
- Toothless 19399752
- Toothy Drool 8560980
- Toothy Grin 7075434
- Torque the Blue Orc 2830496106
- Torque the Green Orc 2830497827
- Toughguy 21439665
- Trance 29109681
- Troublemaker 22920501
- True Love Smile 362051405
- Uh Oh 7074944
- Unbelievable 419752096
- Up To Something 1016186364
- Vampire 29532363
- Violet Fang 362051899
- Violet Starry Sight 2222775930
- Visual Studio Seized Up For 45 Seconds… Again 14083380
- Walk the Plank You Scurvy Dogs! 13478124
- WHAAAaaa! 14127194
- Where are the eggs? 24975496
- Whistle 22877700
- Wink-Blink 22828351
- Winky 7074864
- Winning Smile 616380929
- Winter 22587828
- Woebegone 21755022
- Woman Face 86487766
- XD 2.0 406001052
- Xtreme Happy 20644021
- YAAAWWN. 162068415
- Yawn 20010377
- Yellow Glowing Eyes 416846000
- Yellow Starface 162200696
- You ated my caik! 21635583
- Yum! 26019070
- Zip It! 24126147
- Zombie Face 133360789
- ZOMG 8329682
Happy customising!
Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.
Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.