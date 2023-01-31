But if you assumed all these characters look the same, think again. There are plenty of customisable elements to the game, from outfits to hairstyles to faces.

Whether you're a fan of Roblox or not, you're bound to have seen the trademark characters somewhere - whether on TV, or the merch that's ubiquitous on shop floors. The simple face, the big arms, the straightforward design...

And with regards to that last one, we've decided to share a few codes for faces that you can use today. Some are cool, and some are just plain wacky. If you're bored with your current Roblox figure, or if you just fancy a change, then keep reading. There's bound to be something in the list you'll like (there's a lot on offer!).

Roblox face codes list

We'll share the whole list below for you to try. It's a huge list and we doubt you'll get through them all, but have fun!

$.$ 10831558

:-/ 15471035

Blue Galaxy Gaze 440739518

:-/ 7075469

:-[ 15470193

Torque the Red Orc 2830493868

:] 18151826

:3 15432080

???? 7317773

:-O 15013192

Classic Alien Face 159199178

???? 14861743

^_^ 15366173

-_- 15637848

=( 30395097

=) 14817393

NetHack Addict 16357383

>:3 15177601

>_< 15324577

¬_¬ 406000958

Absolutely Shocked 2620506085

Frightful 7699193

Crimson Laser Vision 45514606

Whuut? 274338458

Adorable Puppy 11389372

Golden Evil Eye 1016185809

Chill McCool 376813144

Adoration 28878297

Aghast 9250633

Alien 31317701

Alien Ambassador 11913700

Exclamation Face 35168581

Alright 7131541

And then we’ll take over the world! 12732366

Angelic 45084008

Angry Zombie 173789114

Anguished 8560975

Anime Surprise 416846300

Awesome Face 30394850

Awkward Eyeroll 150182378

Awkward Grin 150182501

Awkward…. 23932048

Bacon Face 399021751

Bad Dog 10678423

Bad News Face 268603331

Bandage 20418682

Beaming with Pride 3267567501

Beast Mode 128992838

Big Sad Eyes 391496223

Blerg! 12777646

Bling 25975243

Blinky 7506135

Blizzard Beast Mode 209995252

Blue Amazeface 835095003

Radioactive Beast Mode 2225761296

Blue Bubble Trouble 330296924

Blue Eyeroll 323191979

Blue Goof 1191162013

Blue Rock Star Smile 1428409936

Blue Starface 119812715

Blue Starry Sight 2222775067

Blue Trance 244160970

Blue Ultimate Dragon Face 1772529256

Blue Wistful Wink 583721561

Bluffing 147144673

Bored 66330106

Braces 30394484

Bubble Trouble 19264845

Butterfly 24727929

Camoface 24441888

Catching Snowflakes 1213472762

Check It 7074786

Cheerful Grin 33321848

Cheerful Hello 362051644

Chill 7074764

Chippy McTooth 7317769

Chubs 7076110

Classic Female – Face 4018627046

Classic Goof 7074661

Classic Male – Face 4018617474

Classic Vampire 7074836

Clown Face 23644960

Clown School Dropout 21392863

Commando 10527010

Concerned 9250660

Country Morning 51241522

Crazy Happy 45515121

Crazybot 10000 554650579

Crimson Evil Eye 1016184756

Crimson Starface 162200633

Crybaby 2620506513

Cuckookrazybot 10000 554663025

Cute Kitty 11389441

Cutiemouse 15885121

D: 14812981

D= 17138027

Daring 8329690

Daring Beard 110288809

Daring Blonde Beard Face 323191430

Daydreaming 29296146

Demented Mouse 12188176

Derp Face 66330120

Desert Commando 323191683

Disapproving Unibrow 66330360

Disbelief 20337343

Distaught Alien Invader 11913668

Dizzy 10907551

Don’t Wake Me Up 343619993

Downcast 21352013

Drill Sergeant 141728899

Drool 7074893

Drooling Noob 24067718

Egg Crazed 233616117

Egg on your Face 110207471

Embarrassed 21272995

Emerald Ambassador 66330060

Emerald Archfey Visage 2830499980

Emerald Evil Eye 1016185535

Emerald Laser Vision 66330165

Emotionally Distressed Zombie 7506136

Emperor 25267538

Err… 20418658

Evil Skeptic 110336757

Evil Skeptic Face 110288865

Existential Angst 7074814

eXtreme 10831454

Eyes of Azurewrath 17999992

Eyes of Crimsonwrath 49493376

Eyes of Emeraldwrath 209994352

Eyes of Everflame 362051773

Eyes of Everfrost 22972723

Facepalm 30394594

Fang 7075142

Fast Car 22587894

Fawkes Face 134522901

Fearless 7074991

Finn McCool 10907549

Freckled Cheeks 25556219

Freckles 12145366

Friendly Cyclops 30394438

Friendly Grin 25321961

Friendly Pirate 19366445

Friendly Puppy 27725434

I Lack Personal Confidence 7506144

Friendly Smile 616381207

Friendly Trusting Smile 402304145

Frightening Unibrow 8560985

Furious George 277950647

Ghostface 12467159

Gigglypuff 35397243

Glee 7074729

Glory on the Gridiron 21802396

Golden Bling Braces 1191136166

Golden Lightning Speaker 66330231

Golden Shiny Teeth 66319941

Good Intentioned 7317793

Goofball 27134344

Grandma’s Lipstick 51241480

Green Amazeface 835094544

Green Bubble Trouble 380754227

Green Drool Angry Zombie 406001532

Green Galaxy Gaze 440739783

Green Glowing Eyes 398676450

Green Goof 1191162539

Green Starface 119812738

Green Starry Sight 2222774106

Green Super Happy Joy 323191596

Green Trance 260303894

Green Ultimate Dragon Face 1772531407

Green Whatchoo Talkin’ Bout 323191787

Green Wistful Wink 583722932

Green-eyed Awesome Face 66330144

Gritty Bombo 406000562

Grr! 19398554

Grumpy Blox 173789498

Happy ???? 406000730

Happy Wink 236399287

Heeeeeey… 21635565

Hilarious 27861352

Hmmm… 7076076

Hockey Face 142464206

Hold It In 2222771916

Huh? 150182466

Hut Hut Hike! 15470849

Hypnoface 10770436

I <3 New Site Theme 32723404

I Am Not Amused 7131886

I Didn’t Eat That Cookie 116042990

I Hate Noobs 14030577

I wuv u 10907545

Imagine 30394316

It’s Go Time! 7506141

It’s so beautiful! 26674400

Jack Frost Face 19396123

Joyful Smile 209995366

Joyous Surprise 28999228

Jungle Commando 16678138

Just Trouble 244160766

Knights of Redcliff: Paladin – Face 2493587489

Know-It-All Grin 26424808

Lady Lashes 29348122

Laughing Fun 226217449

Lavender Amazeface 835095306

Lazy Eye 7075502

Lightning Speaker 22588801

Lion 11956548

Love 11611321

Madbot 10000 554658475

Magical Dragon 34871168

Man Face Roblox ID 86487700

Manicbot 10000 554663566

Meanie 9250643

Meow? 10907529

Mick McCann 23264604

Mildly Irritated Face 280988393

Mischievous 9250654

Miss Scarlet 334656210

Monarch Butterfly Smile 383607653

Monster Face 49045351

Monster Smile 398675917

Mr. Bubbles 31616411

Mr. Chuckles 10907541

Mysterious 7132035

Nervous 23219981

Not Again! 28119051

Not So Friendly Eviscerator 66330204

Not sure if… 173789324

Nouveau George 398675764

NOWAI! 51241862

O.o 7074595

O_o 66330265

Obvious Wink 51241537

Ochre Ogre 16723499

Ogre Face 391495894

Oh Deer 12145328

Old Man Jenkins 13335647

Old Timer 27003636

Optimist 21024661

Orange Starface 162200666

Orange Trance 260303960

Overjoyed Smile 1428416217

Paintball Enthusiast 23310997

Pieface Jellyfreckles 19381787

Pink Galaxy Gaze 440738448

Pink Mermaid Princess 1428418448

Pink Shades McCool 323192138

Playful Vampire 2409285794

Pony Face 13656095

Poor Man 7699183

Look At My Nose 23311761

Prankster 20052135

Prideful Smile 3267564334

Puck 20298988

Pumpkin Face 313549781

Punk Face 119812659

Purple Alien 323192193

Purple Bubble Trouble 362051999

Purple Butterfly Smile 238983270

Purple Galaxy Gaze 440739240

Purple Mermaid Princess 1428424821

Purple Starface 119812765

Purple Super Happy Joy 376812961

Purple Trance 260304187

Purple Wistful Wink 583722710

Pwnda 28281786

Raccoon 27052537

Raig Face 209994783

RAWR Bear 10678427

RAWR! 7076224

Really Embarrassed 376812736

Red Fang 16722419

Red Glowing Eyes 180660043

Red Goof 1191125008

Red RAWR 66330295

Red Rock Star Smile 376809691

Red Serious Scar Face 406000421

Red Tango 16652251

Red Ultimate Dragon Face 1772530315

Red White and Starface 445117183

Retro Smiley 10770432

ROAR!!! 406001167

ROBLOX Madness Face 130213380

Robot Smile 30265169

Rose Amazeface 835095880

Rosey Smile 116043052

Ruby Archfey Visage 2830505884

Rudolph 19397594

Sad 7699177

Sad Clown 250654457

Sad Zombie 7131361

Sadfaic 117522793

Sapphire Archfey Visage 2830502330

Sapphire Drool 16723481

Sapphire Evil Eye 1016184964

Sapphire Laser Vision 209994074

Scarecrow 26260927

Scarecrow 14721869

Secret Service 20612949

Seeing Stars 27599954

Semi Colon Open Paren 16179646

Serious Red Eye Scar 494299198

Serious Scar Face 255827175

Sharpnine’s Face of Disappointment 209994270

Sharpnine’s Face of Joy 406002032

Shiny Teeth 20722130

Shocked 147144644

Sick Day 26619096

Sigmund 21311601

Silence 10860397

Silly Fun 7699174

Silver Punk Face 387256603

Singing 66330310

Sinister 8329686

Sir Rich McMoneyston, III 10831390

Skeletar 10770395

Skeptic 31117267

Slickfang 7317765

Slithering Smile 2830646491

Sly Guy Face 238983378

Smile 144075659

Smiling Girl 209994875

Smith McCool 27412825

Smug 406001308

Sneaky Green-Eyed Snake 334656353

Sneaky Steve 823012694

Sniffles 14516578

Snow Queen Smile 2569005011

Snowman 19396550

So Funny 32058239

So Super Excited – Blue 2569001052

So Super Excited – Pink 2568801198

So Super Excited – Purple 2568804274

Sophisticated Spectacles 25930613

Sparkle Time Sparkle Eyes 2620507161

Spring Bunny 110207437

Square Eyes 22119034

Squiggle Mouth 25166274

Stare 8560971

Starface 32873408

Stink Eye 416846143

Stitchface 8329679

Sunny Fun 51241171

Super Crazy Face 391496123

Super Happy Joy 280988698

Super Super Happy Face 494291269

Surprise! 23261769

Suspicious 209994929

Sweat It Out 20909103

Tango 16101765

Tattletale 26343188

Teal Mermaid Queen 1428417334

Teal Rock Star Smile 334656546

The Big Dog 10860384

The Dog Whisperer 34764447

The First Time I Ever Played ROBLOX… 22070623

The Friendly Eviscerator 22500129

Thinking 29716262

Tiger Chase Fear Face 258198928

Timmy McPwnage 22023062

Tired Face 141728790

Too Much Candy 295763789

zOMG Hat Selling! 16413496

Toothless 19399752

Toothy Drool 8560980

Toothy Grin 7075434

Torque the Blue Orc 2830496106

Torque the Green Orc 2830497827

Toughguy 21439665

Trance 29109681

Troublemaker 22920501

True Love Smile 362051405

Uh Oh 7074944

Unbelievable 419752096

Up To Something 1016186364

Vampire 29532363

Violet Fang 362051899

Violet Starry Sight 2222775930

Visual Studio Seized Up For 45 Seconds… Again 14083380

Walk the Plank You Scurvy Dogs! 13478124

WHAAAaaa! 14127194

Where are the eggs? 24975496

Whistle 22877700

Wink-Blink 22828351

Winky 7074864

Winning Smile 616380929

Winter 22587828

Woebegone 21755022

Woman Face 86487766

XD 2.0 406001052

Xtreme Happy 20644021

YAAAWWN. 162068415

Yawn 20010377

Yellow Glowing Eyes 416846000

Yellow Starface 162200696

You ated my caik! 21635583

Yum! 26019070

Zip It! 24126147

Zombie Face 133360789

ZOMG 8329682

Happy customising!

