Resident Evil Village weapons guide: How to find all the weapons

Seeing as you’ll be fighting werewolves, zombies and a certain tall vampire lady in the long-awaited Resident Evil Village, you’ll want to make sure that you’re fully equipped to take on the biting beasties.

Advertisement

Luckily there’s plenty of guns, knives and even a laser sword in the game – with New Game+ unlocking extra imaginative armaments sure to make for some memorable replays.

We’ve got a full list of the survival horror’s weapons below, complete with how to find them and costs if they need to be purchased – because goodness knows you’ll need them for the village’s many houses of horror.

For more Resident Evil Village guides you can see our complete trophy list, as well as the PC specs needed and length of the game.

How to find all the weapons in Resident Evil Village

There are nineteen weapons in Resident Evil Village – including one from the Trauma Pack DLC – which are obtained in four different ways. Firstly, several guns can be found lying around throughout the campaign in classic Resident Evil style. The second option is to purchase weapons from the Duke, though this is a rather costly process costing tens of thousands of Lei.

Once you complete the game you’ll also get access to the Extra Content Shop where you’ll get access to more guns and all their customisable parts, which can be bought using Challenge Points. The last few guns can also then be unlocked by beating the game on a specific difficulty, which will then appear in the Extra Content Shop also.

Here’s the full list below:

Story Guns

LEMI – A semi-automatic pistol given to you at the very start of the game as your default weapon.

A semi-automatic pistol given to you at the very start of the game as your default weapon. M1987 – Found after your first barricade sequence at the start of the game – you’ll find it on the kitchen table of a nearby house while you’re being chased by Lycans.

Found after your first barricade sequence at the start of the game – you’ll find it on the kitchen table of a nearby house while you’re being chased by Lycans. M1911 – This handgun can be found in the safe in the workshop using the combination 070408.

– This handgun can be found in the safe in the workshop using the combination 070408. F2 Rifle – This sniper rifle can be found in the attic of Castle Dimitrescu, after solving the five bells puzzle.

This sniper rifle can be found in the attic of Castle Dimitrescu, after solving the five bells puzzle. W870 TAC – With a higher ammo capacity and faster fire rate than the pump-action shotgun, this shotgun can be found in the garden On your way back from the Beneviento house.

With a higher ammo capacity and faster fire rate than the pump-action shotgun, this shotgun can be found in the garden On your way back from the Beneviento house. GM 79 – Essential for boss fights, this grenade launcher can be found in East Old Town after the wolf attack while on your way to Moreau. You’ll have to use the Iron Insignia Key on the house marked ‘Waterwheel Weapon’.

Essential for boss fights, this grenade launcher can be found in East Old Town after the wolf attack while on your way to Moreau. You’ll have to use the Iron Insignia Key on the house marked ‘Waterwheel Weapon’. M1851 Wolfbane – One of the best weapons in the game, this magnum can be found in Moreau’s lab. It is marked as ‘Moreau’s Hidden Weapon’ on the map.

Duke’s Shop

Not all these guns are available from the Duke’s shop straight away however – you’ll have to wait until you’re notified that there are new guns in store.

V61 (120,000 Lei)

(120,000 Lei) SYG-12 Shotgun (180,000 Lei)

(180,000 Lei) S.T.A.K.E. Magnum (300,000 Lei)

(300,000 Lei) Samurai Edge (available for 200 Lei only if you have the Trauma DLC Pack)

You can also use the Duke to purchase upgrades to your weapons’ power, rate of fire, reload speed and ammo capacity. If you fully upgrade a weapon and have finished the game, you can then purchase infinite ammo for that particular gun from the Extra Content Shop.

Extra Content Shop

Once you’ve completed the campaign and unlocked New Game+, you’ll be able to use the Extra Content Shop. These guns must be unlocked from that bonus menu first using Challenge Points (CP), and then bought from the Duke with Lei.

Karambit Knife – 10,000 CP at the bonus menu, 100 Lei from the Duke.

10,000 CP at the bonus menu, 100 Lei from the Duke. USM-A1 Pistol – 20,000 CP at the bonus menu, 350 Lei at the Duke.

20,000 CP at the bonus menu, 350 Lei at the Duke. Dragoon Assault Rifle – 30,000 CP at the bonus menu, 400 Lei at the Duke.

30,000 CP at the bonus menu, 400 Lei at the Duke. WCX Assault Rifle – 30,000 CP at the bonus menu, 200 Lei at the Duke.

The following guns are also available from the Extra Content Menu, but only after completing the game on specific difficulty levels:

Handcannon PZ Magnum – Beat the game on Hardcore difficulty, then 60,000 CP and 1,100 Lei.

Beat the game on Hardcore difficulty, then 60,000 CP and 1,100 Lei. Rocket Pistol – Beat the game on Village of Shadows difficulty, then 80,000 CP and 1,500 Lei.

Beat the game on Village of Shadows difficulty, then 80,000 CP and 1,500 Lei. LZ Answerer – Complete all Mercenaries stages with at least an SS Rank, then 70,000 CP and 200 Lei.

Check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more gaming and technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.