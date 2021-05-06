Best Resident Evil Village PC settings for performance, graphics and recommended specs

The time has come to be completely terrified for many an hour as Resident Evil Village is finally getting released this very week – so our entire weekend has already been accounted for.

And the game is a big one that is built for the latest consoles, the PS5 and Xbox Series X, so expect it to be gorgeous looking throughout and, with that in mind, you will need to make sure your PC is up to the task if that is your device of choice to play it on.

Thankfully, any recent gaming PC should do the job just fine. But just in case, here are the official specs that the game is said to run best in, and the settings you can choose from!

The best PC settings for Resident Evil Village

Unless you want to fiddle around with every minute setting, the best way to set yourself up for Resident Evil Village is to pick a Preset configuration that Capcom made earlier. There are five to choose from: Prioritize Performance, Balanced, Prioritize Graphics, Ray Tracing, and Max.

Those names are pretty self-explanatory: if you want the highest frame rates and the smoothest motion possible, go for Prioritize Performance; if you want the best visuals available on your system, go for Prioritize Graphics; if you want a bit of both, go Balanced; if you want to soak up the glory of every enhanced reflection, try out the Ray Tracing option; or if you want to push everything to its limits, go for Max.

Personally, I’d argue that this game looks great on any setting, so you might want to Prioritize Performance just to make sure your gameplay experience is slick enough to match the delights on display. And of course, your choice will probably depend on how good your PC is too.

Minimum and recommended PC specs for Resident Evil Village

You don’t necessarily need a beast of a machine to run this game. These are the Minimum PC Requirements for Resident Evil Village:

Processor: Intel Core i5-7500／AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Intel Core i5-7500／AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Memory: 8GB RAM

8GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti／AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti／AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB API: DirectX 12, DirectX Raytracing (DXR) optional

DirectX 12, DirectX Raytracing (DXR) optional OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Who wouldn’t want a beast of a machine, though? Hats off to you if you can hit these Recommended PC Specifications:

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700／AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i7-8700／AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory: 16GB RAM

16GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070／AMD Radeon RX 5700

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070／AMD Radeon RX 5700 API: DirectX 12, DirectX Raytracing (DXR) optional

DirectX 12, DirectX Raytracing (DXR) optional OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Don’t worry if you don’t have the graphic cards listed as there are others out there that will do the job almost as well. But if you have invested in a decent gaming card with high specs, or you have a PC that can be deemed relatively recent, then you are unlikely to run into any major problems as you play – other than the terrifying problems that you are meant to face from the zombies, vampires and all other things out to kill you in the game. Bring it on!

