How long is Resident Evil village? How many hours you’ll need to complete it

Four years on from well-received franchise reinvention Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Resident Evil Village is finally upon us and will be continuing Ethan Winterses’ first-person adventures fighting some rather horrific creatures.

Advertisement

At a time when 40-hour campaigns are becoming more common and we’re all spending a bit more time at home, fans have been curious as to exactly how much time the survival horror will spend scaring them silly.

While there’s been a bit of variation about how long exactly the game takes to complete, a rough average is now available – and it’s proved divisive.

See below for the length of the long-awaited Resident Evil Village, and you can help cut down that time using our guides to the game’s five bells puzzle, music box puzzle and piano puzzle.

How long is Resident Evil Village?

The time it takes to complete Resident Evil Village will depend entirely on your play-style, whether you want to fully explore every area and nab every collectible or ignore all the side content and speed-run right through to Lady Dimitrescu.

However, the average play length that has emerged is around 10 hours. While this time has received some online backlash, this is comparable to the lengths of other recent games in the series (and somewhat longer than Resident Evil 3 Remake’s much-criticised six-hour campaign), and as a tight, atmospheric survival horror rather than an action epic this is a perfectly long enough time to spend fearful and afraid.

Resident Evil has also long encouraged multiple play-throughs, with Village coming with a New Game+ mode that unlocks new weapons and infinite ammo upgrades, and earning all of Resident Evil Village’s trophies requires at least four play-throughs to complete.

It’s more than easy to double the game’s length in that case – and that’s along with the return of the classic Mercenaries mode after the game has been completed, as well as multiplayer title Resident Evil Re:Verse which owners of Village can get for free in summer 2021.

Quality does not always equal quantity – and Resident Evil Village’s length is what you make it.

Check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more gaming and technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.