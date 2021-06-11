Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart trophy guide – Full list of trophies and how to get them

After a long wait, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart has arrived on PS5, and certain sorts of players will now be wondering how many trophies there are and how long it will take to get them all.

Advertisement

If you’re a dedicated hunter of those elusive platinum trophies, you’ll be interested to know that there are 47 trophies to be had in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart (including the platinum).

So if you’re looking for a handy list of those Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart trophies, and some information on how long it should take you to earn them, keep on reading and we’ll break it all down for you.

How long would it take to platinum Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart?

If you’re wondering how long Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is, purely playing through the story should take around seven hours. To do everything else and earn the platinum should take another three hours or so, taking your total playtime to around 10 hours – not bad, as platinum trophies go! There are no difficulty-based trophies, so you won’t need to play through multiple times on different setting.

All the updates from this world and others... The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sci-fi and fantasy newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Trophy List

As we mentioned earlier, there are 47 total trophies in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, with some of them being harder than others. The full list is below, so keep this handy if you want to make sure you don’t miss any.

Masters of the Multiverse (Platinum trophy)

Collect All Trophies

Rift Apart (Bronze trophy)

Get Separated in Nefarious City

Hide ‘N Seekerpede (Bronze)

Defeat the Seekerpede

Victory! (Bronze)

Complete a Battleplex Challenge

Can’t Stop Me (Silver)

Complete a Gold Cup Battleplex Challenge

Hey Lombax DJ (Bronze)

Play Three Songs on Zurkie’s Jukebox

This Crystal Is My Things (Bronze)

Acquire Phase Quartz

Don’t You Walk Away From Me (Bronze)

Reach the Archives

It’s Loose! (Bronze)

Set Juice Free

Emotional Support Robot (Bronze)

Meet the Fixer

Rated Aaarrr! (Bronze)

Feed Bubbles

Return to Sender (Bronze)

Sink the Mothership on Sargasso

No Bones About It (Bronze)

Retrieve the Dimensional Map

I’m the Warden Now (Bronze)

Break In and Out of Prison

2 Fuzz 2 Nefarious (Gold)

Defeat Doctor and Emperor Nefarious

More Than Lint (Bronze)

Enter a Hidden Pocket Dimension

Sartorial Steel (Bronze)

Acquire a Piece of Armor

Does This Make My Tail Look Big? (Silver)

Acquire and Equip Head, Torso, and Leg Armor

Shiny! (Bronze)

Collect a Gold Bolt

Nooks and Crannies (Silver)

Collect Five Gold Bolts

Quantum Mechanic (Bronze)

Repair a Dimensional Anomaly

They Blow Up So Fast (Silver)

Get a Weapon to Level Five

There’s Even a Cupholder (Silver)

Fully Upgrade a Weapon

Full Rack (Silver)

Fill a Weapon Wheel

Fully Stacked (Gold)

Purchase All Weapons

Glitch, Uh, Finds a Way (Bronze)

Complete All Glitch Challenges

Shifty Character (bronze)

Hit Every Blizon Crystal on Blizar and Cordelion

BOING! (Bronze)

Bounce on Big Al, Clank, and Qwark’s Parade Balloons

Max Relax (Bronze)

Find the Nefarious Citizens by the Hot Springs

Lombax and Chill (Bronze)

Turn on the TV in Rivet’s Hideout

Alert the Sponsors (Bronze)

Perform Five Trick Jumps on a Grind Rail

Icebreaker (Bronze)

Melee Five Frozen Enemies

No Need for Multiball (Bronze)

Kill Two Enemies With a Single Ricochet Round

Return Policy (Bronze)

Kill 10 Enemies by Returning Shots with the Void Reactor

Hole Puncher (Bronze)

Get 20 Headshots with the Headhunter

Life of the Party (Bronze)

Deploy 50 Mr. Fungis

Extreme Gardening (Bronze)

Defeat 30 Enemies While They are Topiary’d

It’s So Fluffy! (Bronze)

Find a CraiggerBear

UnBEARably Awesome (Gold)

Find all CraiggerBears

Extinction Event (Bronze)

Kill Five Grunthors

Just Stay Down (Bronze)

Defeat 30 Ejected Nefarious Trooper Heads

Must Go Faster (Bronze)

Do a Trick Jump While Going at Max Speed with the Hoverboots

Planning Some Destruction (Bronze)

Collect a Spybot

Aim to Misbehave (Silver)

Acquire the RYNO

Feeding Friendsy (Bronze)

Collect 10 Zurpstones for Trudi

Sweet, Sweet Victory (Bronze)

Collect Honey for Chef Tulio

Might’ve Broken Something (Bronze)

Collect Three Lorbs

Check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more gaming and technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.