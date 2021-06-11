Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart trophy guide – Full list of trophies and how to get them
How long will it take you to get all these trophies and platinum Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart?
Published:
After a long wait, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart has arrived on PS5, and certain sorts of players will now be wondering how many trophies there are and how long it will take to get them all.
If you’re a dedicated hunter of those elusive platinum trophies, you’ll be interested to know that there are 47 trophies to be had in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart (including the platinum).
So if you’re looking for a handy list of those Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart trophies, and some information on how long it should take you to earn them, keep on reading and we’ll break it all down for you.
How long would it take to platinum Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart?
If you’re wondering how long Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is, purely playing through the story should take around seven hours. To do everything else and earn the platinum should take another three hours or so, taking your total playtime to around 10 hours – not bad, as platinum trophies go! There are no difficulty-based trophies, so you won’t need to play through multiple times on different setting.
Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Trophy List
As we mentioned earlier, there are 47 total trophies in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, with some of them being harder than others. The full list is below, so keep this handy if you want to make sure you don’t miss any.
Masters of the Multiverse (Platinum trophy)
Collect All Trophies
Rift Apart (Bronze trophy)
Get Separated in Nefarious City
Hide ‘N Seekerpede (Bronze)
Defeat the Seekerpede
Victory! (Bronze)
Complete a Battleplex Challenge
Can’t Stop Me (Silver)
Complete a Gold Cup Battleplex Challenge
Hey Lombax DJ (Bronze)
Play Three Songs on Zurkie’s Jukebox
This Crystal Is My Things (Bronze)
Acquire Phase Quartz
Don’t You Walk Away From Me (Bronze)
Reach the Archives
It’s Loose! (Bronze)
Set Juice Free
Emotional Support Robot (Bronze)
Meet the Fixer
Rated Aaarrr! (Bronze)
Feed Bubbles
Return to Sender (Bronze)
Sink the Mothership on Sargasso
No Bones About It (Bronze)
Retrieve the Dimensional Map
I’m the Warden Now (Bronze)
Break In and Out of Prison
2 Fuzz 2 Nefarious (Gold)
Defeat Doctor and Emperor Nefarious
More Than Lint (Bronze)
Enter a Hidden Pocket Dimension
Sartorial Steel (Bronze)
Acquire a Piece of Armor
Does This Make My Tail Look Big? (Silver)
Acquire and Equip Head, Torso, and Leg Armor
Shiny! (Bronze)
Collect a Gold Bolt
Nooks and Crannies (Silver)
Collect Five Gold Bolts
Quantum Mechanic (Bronze)
Repair a Dimensional Anomaly
They Blow Up So Fast (Silver)
Get a Weapon to Level Five
There’s Even a Cupholder (Silver)
Fully Upgrade a Weapon
Full Rack (Silver)
Fill a Weapon Wheel
Fully Stacked (Gold)
Purchase All Weapons
Glitch, Uh, Finds a Way (Bronze)
Complete All Glitch Challenges
Shifty Character (bronze)
Hit Every Blizon Crystal on Blizar and Cordelion
BOING! (Bronze)
Bounce on Big Al, Clank, and Qwark’s Parade Balloons
Max Relax (Bronze)
Find the Nefarious Citizens by the Hot Springs
Lombax and Chill (Bronze)
Turn on the TV in Rivet’s Hideout
Alert the Sponsors (Bronze)
Perform Five Trick Jumps on a Grind Rail
Icebreaker (Bronze)
Melee Five Frozen Enemies
No Need for Multiball (Bronze)
Kill Two Enemies With a Single Ricochet Round
Return Policy (Bronze)
Kill 10 Enemies by Returning Shots with the Void Reactor
Hole Puncher (Bronze)
Get 20 Headshots with the Headhunter
Life of the Party (Bronze)
Deploy 50 Mr. Fungis
Extreme Gardening (Bronze)
Defeat 30 Enemies While They are Topiary’d
It’s So Fluffy! (Bronze)
Find a CraiggerBear
UnBEARably Awesome (Gold)
Find all CraiggerBears
Extinction Event (Bronze)
Kill Five Grunthors
Just Stay Down (Bronze)
Defeat 30 Ejected Nefarious Trooper Heads
Must Go Faster (Bronze)
Do a Trick Jump While Going at Max Speed with the Hoverboots
Planning Some Destruction (Bronze)
Collect a Spybot
Aim to Misbehave (Silver)
Acquire the RYNO
Feeding Friendsy (Bronze)
Collect 10 Zurpstones for Trudi
Sweet, Sweet Victory (Bronze)
Collect Honey for Chef Tulio
Might’ve Broken Something (Bronze)
Collect Three Lorbs
