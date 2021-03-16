Is the Pump back in Fortnite? Pump Shotgun returns for Chapter 2 Season 6

Fans have wanted it for a long while, and now it seems to be confirmed – the Pump is back in Fortnite, as part of the big overhaul that is Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

The Pump Shotgun was originally introduced way back in Season 1 of Fortnite, and it has gone in and out of the Vault several times since then. Most recently, the Pump was available during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4, but then it was Vaulted again during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5.

But now, it looks like fans could get their wish, with the Pump Shotgun looking very likely to return. Read on for all the details.

Is the Pump back in Fortnite?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 has gone live just now, so fans will be clamouring to download the update and unpack its many treats.

While we wait to see exactly what this update has brought, fans have taken to datamining the game and posting their findings on Twitter.

One such leaker, a Twitter user called HYPEX, seems convinced that the Pump Shotgun is returning to Fortnite as part of today’s big Season 6 update.

The fan community has taken this Tweet to heart, and everyone seems convinced that the Pump is indeed coming back to Fortnite today. We’re just waiting on Epic Games to confirm or deny the story at this point.

It’ll be interesting to see, if the Pump is returning, which versions of the weapon will be included this time. There have been a few variations over the years.

How to get the Pump in Fortnite

Judging by the conversation on Twitter, players might need to use their crafting skills if they want to start using the Pump as soon as possible in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

NickMaster on Twitter says that it takes four metal parts to craft a Pump Shotgun in Fortnite, and you can get the metal parts easily enough by breaking down any metal you find in the game.

If you break down enough metal, then, you should be able to craft a Pump Shotgun in the game and use it to your heart’s content. We’ll keep you posted as more official information comes to light.

