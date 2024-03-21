Unfortunately, purchasing a Ticket is the only way you can get a Zarude.

The Field Research tasks, meanwhile, are completely free - and worth completing for some good rewards.

Read on to find out how to get Zarude in Pokémon Go and to see the full list of Verdant Wonders research tasks. You’ll find lists for both the paid-for Special and free-to-unlock Field Research tasks below.

How to get Zarude in Pokémon Go

To get Zarude in Pokémon Go, you need to complete the Rogue of the Jungle Special Research story.

This Special Research story will be available to complete at any time once you have purchased a Ticket to play it during the Verdant Wonders event.

The Verdant Wonders event is taking place between 21st March – 25th March 2024. It will end on Monday 25th March at 8pm local time. You have until then to purchase a Ticket to play through the Rogue of the Jungle Special Research story.

Once you have access to the Special Research story, you need to complete all of its tasks to unlock the Zarude encounter.

The full Rogue of the Jungle Special Research Story quest list is as follows (remember, you can complete these at any time after purchasing a Ticket during the Verdant Wonders event):

Rogue of the Jungle stage one of five: Complete five Field Research tasks | Reward: Two Silver Pinap Berrys Catch 25 Grass-type Pokémon | Reward: Seedot encounter (can be a Shiny) Evolve three Grass-type Pokémon | Reward: 20 Poké Balls Rewards for completing the stage: 1,000 Stardusts, 10 Razz Berries and two Fast TMs

Rogue of the Jungle stage two of five: Explore 5km | Reward: Two Golden Razz Berries Catch 25 Dark-type Pokémon | Reward: Galarian Zigzagoon encounter (can be a Shiny) Evolve three Dark-type Pokémon | Reward: 10 Great Balls Rewards for completing the stage: Two Charge TMs, five Hyper Potions and 1,000 Stardusts

Rogue of the Jungle stage three of five: Spin 25 PokéStops or Gyms | Reward: Two Silver Pinap Berries Power up five Grass-type Pokémon | Reward: Cacnea encounter (can be a Shiny) Make an Excellent Throw | Reward: 10 Ultra Balls Rewards for completing the stage: An Incense, 1,000 Stardusts, five Revives

Rogue of the Jungle stage four of five: Use five Super Effective Charged Attacks | Reward: Two Golden Razz Berries Power up five Dark-type Pokémon | Reward: Scraggy encounter (can be a Shiny) Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon | Reward: Five Rare Candies Rewards for completing the stage: 1,000 XP, 1,000 Stardusts and two Battle Passes

Rogue of the Jungle stage five: Win three Raids | Reward: Two Silver Pinap Berries Catch 15 different species of Pokémon | Reward: Absol encounter (can be a Shiny) Defeat five Team GO Rocket Grunts | Reward: 10 Candies Rewards for completing the stage: Three Zarude XL Candies, 4920 Stardusts, Zarude encounter



Fans have been quick to vent their anger over the fact that you have to buy a Ticket (£7.99 here in the UK) to have the chance to catch a Zarude in Pokémon Go for the first since 2021.

Whether the price of unlocking a Zarude is worth it is entirely up to you. We won’t judge.

Pokémon Go: Verdant Wonders Field Research tasks list

The Pokémon Go Verdant Wonders event also features a handful of Field Research tasks. You can get hold of these tasks by spinning PokéStops during the event, which is set to end at 8pm local time on 25th March 2024.

It’s worth noting that you should be able to complete any Verdant Wonders Field Research task at any time (should you have the storage required) after the event comes to an end. You can only unlock them during the event.

The complete list of Field Research tasks in Pokémon Go Verdant Wonders is as follows:

Catch five Pokémon | Reward: Cottonee (wearing a flower crown), Poliwag or Slugma

| Reward: Cottonee (wearing a flower crown), Poliwag or Slugma Catch 15 Pokémon | Reward: Pansage, Pansea or Panpour

| Reward: Pansage, Pansea or Panpour Explore 1km | Reward: Cottonee (wearing a flower crown), Marill or Vulpix

| Reward: Cottonee (wearing a flower crown), Marill or Vulpix Spin five PokéStops of Gyms | Reward: 100 Stardusts

Each of the Pokémon listed in the rewards above have a chance of being a Shiny and the reward is an encounter with the Pokémon, not the Pokémon being added to your Pokédex instantly.

