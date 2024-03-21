If you catch a Pokémon which is a Ditto in disguise, your player avatar will be surprised and say, "Oh?" before the Pokémon you just caught transforms back into a Ditto.

The list of Pokémon which can be a Ditto in disguise changes every now and then, so it’s worth knowing what to look out for when chasing a Ditto.

Given that they're of little use in battles and that breeding is yet to be a thing in Go, you'll need to catch a Ditto purely for Pokédex completion purposes.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Pokémon Go Ditto March 2024 disguises and how to catch the pink blob.

Pokémon Go Ditto explained: March 2024 disguises

The Pokémon Go Ditto disguises in March 2024 are as follows:

Bergmite

Bidoof

Goldeen

Koffing

Numel

Oddish

Rhyhorn

Solosis

Stufful

Catch any one of the Pokémon in the list above and there’s a chance that it will actually be a Ditto in disguise.

Unfortunately, we’re not sure what the chances are of any Pokémon being a Ditto in disguise. This is something Niantic and The Pokémon Company have kept under wraps.

How to catch a Ditto in Pokémon Go

To catch a Ditto in Pokémon Go, you need to catch a Pokémon from the list of Ditto Pokémon disguises. The list of Pokémon that can be a Ditto in disguise changes from time to time.

Check out the section above to see what Pokémon are currently able to be a Ditto in disguise.

Essentially, once you know the Ditto disguises list, you should try to catch as many of the Pokémon in that list as possible. Do this long enough and you’re sure to eventually find that one of them transforms back into its true Ditto form.

It’s worth remembering that if one of the Pokémon in the list is a Shiny, it cannot be a Ditto – catch it anyway, though, because who doesn’t like Shinies?

Just like any other Pokémon, a Ditto has a small chance of being a Shiny, too. If it’s blue, it’s a Shiny. As far as anyone is aware, there’s no way to increase your chances of finding a Shiny Ditto (or a regular Ditto, for that matter).

Two years in a row now, though, Niantic has made Ditto more plentiful during events – the 2022 April Fools' event and 2023 Let’s Go event. Fingers crossed more of these events take place soon. April Fools' 2024? Time will tell.

