With the year winding down to a close, you might naturally want to slip into hibernation mode, but we’re afraid to say that it’s all systems Go, as there is going to be plenty to keep you busy as part of Pokémon Go Winter Holiday Events for 2025.

Ad

We’ve got all the confirmed dates of all the events and what to expect so that you don’t miss a beat of Pokémon Go holiday goodness.

That is, of course, you aren’t too preoccupied playing through the Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC when it drops this December, which adds new Pokémon to the Legends Z-A Pokédex, including fearsome Mega Evolutions. Better polish up the ol’ Master Ball!

It might just then be enough to tide us over until Pokémon Pokopia, if you have a Switch 2, that is, as playing Pokopia on a Switch 1 is a bit complicated…

So much Pokémon, so little time!

With that said, let’s get straight to it and see what awaits in the upcoming Pokémon Go Winter Holiday events.

When are the Pokémon Go Winter Holiday events for 2025?

There are two Winter Holiday Events taking place in December 2025 in Pokémon Go, and these are:

  • Winter Holiday Part 1 – Thursday 18th December to Wednesday 24th December
  • Winter Holiday Part 2 – Wednesday 24th December to Monday 29th December

Around these dates are other experiences which can be found below:

  • Journey to Paldea – Tuesday 2nd to Tuesday 9th December
  • December Community Day – Saturday 6th to Sunday 7th December
  • Well Armed – Thursday 11th to Tuesday 16th December
  • Max Battle Day – Sunday 14th December
  • Research Day – Saturday 20th December
  • Winter Weekend – Saturday 27th to Sunday 28th December
  • New Year's 2026 – Thursday 31st December to Sunday 4th January

What to expect from the Pokémon Go Winter Holiday events

Typically, Holiday Events feature a whole range of activities for Trainers to get up to. Last year, which was also split into two parts, we got:

  • 2x Catch XP
  • Themed Pokémon spawns increased
  • Themed Pokémon in Raid Battles
  • Themed Field Research
  • Timed Research available
  • Collection Challenge available
  • PokéStop Showcase available
  • New avatar items

There were also two PokéStop showcases and new avatar items.

For this year, we’re expecting much of the same, but as soon as we know more, we’ll update this page with all the official details!

Read more on Pokémon:

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Authors

Cole Luke wears a black T-shirt and is looking at the camera, smiling. There is a shelving unit in the background
Cole LukeFreelance Writer

Cole Luke is a freelance journalist and video producer who contributes to RadioTimes.com's Gaming section. He also has bylines for Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, Network N and more.

Ad
Ad
The best gifts arrive every week

Give 6 months for £55

The best gifts arrive every week and with this special offer you can save 65% (full price £320) on weekly copies of Radio Times and full access to the Radio Times app for your special someone.

Save 65% now
Ad