With the year winding down to a close, you might naturally want to slip into hibernation mode, but we’re afraid to say that it’s all systems Go, as there is going to be plenty to keep you busy as part of Pokémon Go Winter Holiday Events for 2025.

We’ve got all the confirmed dates of all the events and what to expect so that you don’t miss a beat of Pokémon Go holiday goodness.

With that said, let’s get straight to it and see what awaits in the upcoming Pokémon Go Winter Holiday events.

When are the Pokémon Go Winter Holiday events for 2025?

There are two Winter Holiday Events taking place in December 2025 in Pokémon Go, and these are:

Winter Holiday Part 1 – Thursday 18th December to Wednesday 24th December

Winter Holiday Part 2 – Wednesday 24th December to Monday 29th December

Around these dates are other experiences which can be found below:

Journey to Paldea – Tuesday 2nd to Tuesday 9th December

December Community Day – Saturday 6th to Sunday 7th December

Well Armed – Thursday 11th to Tuesday 16th December

Max Battle Day – Sunday 14th December

Research Day – Saturday 20th December

Winter Weekend – Saturday 27th to Sunday 28th December

New Year's 2026 – Thursday 31st December to Sunday 4th January

What to expect from the Pokémon Go Winter Holiday events

Typically, Holiday Events feature a whole range of activities for Trainers to get up to. Last year, which was also split into two parts, we got:

2x Catch XP

Themed Pokémon spawns increased

Themed Pokémon in Raid Battles

Themed Field Research

Timed Research available

Collection Challenge available

PokéStop Showcase available

New avatar items

There were also two PokéStop showcases and new avatar items.

For this year, we’re expecting much of the same, but as soon as we know more, we’ll update this page with all the official details!

