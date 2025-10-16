Pokémon Legends Z-A has finally arrived! While we’re all excited to take our first steps into Lumiose City, Nintendo and The Pokemon Company have already revealed a fair amount of information for the game’s upcoming DLC.

The Mega Dimension DLC, which costs £24.99, arrives in two pieces: a series of cosmetics and additional story content.

Here’s all we know about it so far, including when each part will land.

The Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC release date has not been confirmed, but if we had to guess, we'd predict it to land in Spring 2026.

A Spring launch would be in line with DLC from prior generations, but we’ll update this page as we hear more official intel.

The Mega Dimension DLC is currently available to order on the Nintendo eShop, and doing so will instantly get you Holo-X and Holo-Y Apparel Items.

These can be worn throughout the base game, but the real draw of the DLC is the story content, which, sadly, doesn’t have a release date.

What to expect from the Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC

We’ve already seen a glitzy trailer starring two Mega Evolution versions of Raichu, and as the name suggests, this DLC will be focused on Mega Evolutions.

The description for the trailer clarifies that the DLC will feature "additional post-game story content", so we'd hope for something similar in scale to previous games' DLC chapters.

Raichu X and Raichu Y aside, dataminers have spotted references to new Mega evolutions for classic creatures like Wigglytuff, Golbat, Persian, and many, many more.

Given how impressive some of the Pokémon mainline DLC updates have been in recent years, we’ve got high hopes for this one.

At the time of writing, Pokémon Legends Z-A is sitting at an 80 rating on Metacritic.

For more on Pokémon Legends Z-A, be sure to check out our guide to the three starter options, as well as free mystery gifts.

