Pokémon Legends Z-A marks a new chapter for the long-running, critter-catching RPG phenomenon, and while leaks have suggested Gen 10 isn’t too far behind, we’re excited to head to Lumiose City.

Ad

While it’s a new adventure, it’s not a new generation, so we get three starter choices from earlier generations to choose from in Chikorita, Tepig and Totodile.

Which one should you pick? We’re so glad you asked – here’s the lowdown on each.

Who are the Pokémon Legends Z-A starters?

The Pokémon Legends Z-A starters are Chikorita, Tepig and Totodile.

As is tradition, these three starters fall into Grass, Fire and Water types.

Chikorita is the Grass one, Tepig is the Fire one, and Totodile is the Water one, if that wasn't immediately obvious!

So, which one should you choose? Keep on reading and we'll share our pick!

Which Pokémon should you pick as your starter?

While you’ll no doubt have a type preference that might have you stick steadfast to Fire, Grass or Water-type starters, the fact that these are all returning Pokémon means you can lean on nostalgia, too.

For me, I’ll be going for Totodile, since he was my starter in Johto back in 1999 (I’m turning to dust). But consider the evolution pathway, too.

You might not be overly excited by Chikorita, for example, but we all know that Meganium will wreck shop in the late game.

To help you make your decision, we've got some more details for you below on each of the Pokémon Legends Z-A starters.

Chikorita

Type : Grass

: Grass Weakness: Fire, Ice, Poison, Bug, Flying

Fire, Ice, Poison, Bug, Flying Super Effective Against: Water, Rock, Ground

Water, Rock, Ground First Appearance: Gen 2 (Gold and Silver)

One of two Pokémon that debuted in the Johto region as starters, which are back to help you kickstart your adventure this time around, Chikorita is an adorable choice.

The Pokémon that will eventually become Bayleef and then Meganium is docile but can pack a punch with Grass-type moves, but it’s naturally weak against Tepig as a Fire type.

Tepig

Type : Fire

: Fire Weakness: Water, Rock, Ground

Water, Rock, Ground Super Effective Against: Grass, Bug, Ice, Steel

Grass, Bug, Ice, Steel First Appearance: Gen 5 (Black and White 2)

First appearing in Gen 5, Tepig is another sweet Pokémon, but eventually evolves into Pignite and the fearsome Emboar.

It’s a solid starter, but you’ll struggle against Water types as you can probably imagine.

Totodile

Type : Water

: Water Weakness: Grass, Electric

Grass, Electric Super Effective Against: Fire, Rock, Ground

Fire, Rock, Ground First Appearance: Gen 2 (Gold and Silver)

Another Johto starter back for a second run, Totodile is the cutest crocodile you've ever seen.

It evolves into Croconaw and then Feraligatr, and while Grass type is a weakness, it’s most fearful of Electric types.

Read more on Pokémon:

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.