After what felt like an eternity of waiting, Pokémon Legends: Z-A is here, and we’re already getting into Ranked Battle Season 2. So that you don’t miss a beat, we’ve got everything you need to know about the Pokémon Legends Z-A season 2 release date, what to expect and all the season 2 rewards.

If you’ve already squared away your Z-A Pokédex, caught all the Legendary Pokémon and wrangled every Mega Evolution, multiplayer, ranked battles are a great place to flex Pokémon muscle. But the season is open to all, with multiple ranks to cater to every player.

It’s certainly a great way to pass the time until the Pokémon Legends: Z-A DLC comes out, that’s for sure! Hopefully, as we’re whittling away in ranked battles, Game Freak are able to address some of the “known issues” that have plagued Pokémon Legends: Z-A.

But, as for all things Pokémon Legends Z-A season 2, let’s get to it!

A screenshot from Pokémon Legends Z-A, showing the player character and a downbeat Taunie standing in a battle zone. Game Freak

The Pokémon Legends Z-A season 2 release date is Thursday 6th November 2025 at 6am GMT.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Ranked Battles Season 2 will run until 5:59am GMT on 26th November 2025, giving players three weeks to compete and work their way up the ranks.

Once 26th November rolls around, season 3 will commence, giving players another chance to compete and earn rewards.

But as to what we can expect to get up to, read on!

What to expect from Pokémon Legends Z-A season 2

A screenshot of Gyarados leaping into battle in Pokémon Legends Z-A. Game Freak

Pokémon Legends Z-A Ranked Battles Season 2 brings about four-player real-time three-minute battles, where you can go head-to-head with other trainers from across the world.

Before hopping in, you need to create a Battle team by selecting three Pokémon from your Boxes and pressing X twice to cycle to your Battle Team. If you want any Pokémon in your party to compete, you will need to move them to your Boxes first by selecting one and pressing X.

As you compete, you will go up in rank, of which there are 26, ranging from Z to A.

You’ll also receive items such as Mega Stones, Exp, Candies and more. Players who reach rank S will receive a Delphoxite Mega Stone, which is used to Mega Evolve Delphox into Mega Delphox.

If you reach rank Y, you will receive a Greninjite Mega Stone, which you need to Mega Evolve Greninja into Mega Evolve Greninja.

Check out all the rewards in the next section.

All Pokémon Legends Z-A season 2 rewards

Pokémon Legends: Z-A Battle Zone Trainers Game Frea

Below are all the Pokémon Legends Z-A Ranked Battle Season 2 rewards, straight from the official Pokémon page! How far do you think you’ll go?

Rank A

Dream Ball ×3

Gold Bottle Cap ×1

Bottle Cap ×3

Seed of Mastery ×3

Big Nugget ×1

Rank B to Rank E

Dream Ball ×2

Gold Bottle Cap ×1

Bottle Cap ×2

Seed of Mastery ×2

Nugget ×2

Rank F to Rank K

Bottle Cap ×1

Seed of Mastery ×1

Nugget ×2

Rank L to Rank R

Seed of Mastery ×1

Nugget ×1

Rank S and Below

Nugget ×1

