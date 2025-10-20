When you’ve gotta catch ‘em all, you really don’t want to be slowed down in any way, and as such, we’ve got how to get Master Ball in Pokémon Legends Z-A explained!

Ad

The Master Ball is the best Poké Ball there is, and with a 100 per cent capture rate, you will be guaranteed to capture any wild Pokémon.

With 230 Pokémon in the Legends Z-A Pokédex, a Master Ball is certainly a handy tool to have.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mystery Gift codes can be of a big -help too, and will reward you with some useful supplies as you work towards getting a Master Ball. Some of these codes require you pre-order the Mega Dimension DLC, however.

You will need to reach a certain part of the story before you can unlock Master Balls, so be sure to check out the Pokémon Legends Z-A mission list to see how far you’ve got to go.

But, don’t forget to let your hair down in Lumiose City, or up even, as there are tons of things to get up to, including getting your hair done!

How to get Master Ball in Pokémon Legends Z-A explained

To get a Master Ball in Pokémon Legends Z-A, you need to reach Research Level 49 of Mable’s Research Rewards program.

This is level 49 of 50, so it will take some grinding, but it’s worth it if you come across a Legendary Pokémon.

You first have to unlock Mable’s Research Rewards program, but this happens very early in the game, so chances are you have done it already.

During Main Mission 03 A New Life in Lumiose City, you will be tasked with visiting the Pokémon Research Lab and be recruited into the program.

Your first task is to capture five Pokémon and then teach them a new (Technical Machine) TM.

Once you’ve done this, you’re fully inducted into Mable’s Research Rewards program and can whittle away at the levels.

This will only get you one Master Ball, however, so make sure to use it wisely!

Read more on Pokémon:

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.