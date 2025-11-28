For those who love Pokémon and Animal Crossing, Pokopia seems like a dream come true. Alas, for those still on the Switch 1, it might be something of a nightmare, as playing it isn’t exactly straightforward.

So, is Pokopia actually on Switch 1? It’s complicated. There is a weird Nintendo loophole, but beware, there are some hoops you need to jump through (more on that below).

If you don't and still want to try Pokopia on Switch 1, read on and all shall be revealed!

Is Pokopia on Switch 1?

Pokopia is not on Switch 1, but you can play it via Switch 2 GameShare.

GameShare streams a version of the game to another Nintendo Switch 2, or a Switch 1. Think of it like split-screen of yore, but separated across two devices, where the main Switch 2 console will be doing all the heavy lifting, and outputting that to another device, which can use its own controls to interact with.

Something to note is that you can only use GameShare with a Switch 2 and Switch 1 via a local wireless connection, and you cannot do it online.

This means if you want to use GameShare with someone on a Switch 1, they have to be with you in person. Fellow Switch 2 owners can make use of GameChat to use GameShare online.

