❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Is Pokopia on Switch 1? Nintendo’s weird loophole explained
GameShare, I choose you!
Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our FREE gaming newsletter
Published: Friday, 28 November 2025 at 1:23 pm
Authors
Cole LukeFreelance Writer
Cole Luke is a freelance journalist and video producer who contributes to RadioTimes.com's Gaming section. He also has bylines for Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, Network N and more.
Ad
Ad
Last chance – subscribe now for our Christmas edition
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe now – don't miss out! 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad