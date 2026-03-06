Although Pokémon Pokopia has only been out for a short time, the Nintendo Switch 2 game’s first limited-time event has already been announced — and it’s not far off.

This special occasion will not only let you meet Pokémon yet to be befriended, but you can also get special furniture items.

Here is exactly when Pokémon Pokopia’s limited-time event will be happening, and what it will involve.

When is the next limited-time Event in Pokémon Pokopia?

Pokopia's first limited-time event is starting within just a few days, at the time of writing. Nintendo of America/YouTube

The first limited-time event in Pokémon Pokopia is More Spores for Hoppip, which begins on Monday, 9 March 2026 at 1pm PDT and runs until Tuesday, 24 March 2026 at 12:59pm PDT. At the moment, this is the first and only limited-time in-game event officially confirmed for the Nintendo Switch 2 life sim.

That means players do not have long to wait after launch before the event goes live, so it is worth getting your town in shape early if you want to take part as soon as possible.

There is one important requirement to keep in mind, though. The event is only available in towns with a rebuilt Pokémon Center, so newer save files may need a little progression before everything is ready. The event also will not appear on Cloud Islands, which is another restriction to bear in mind before jumping in.

As of now, no later limited-time events have been detailed in the announcement, only that Pokémon Pokopia will feature special timed in-game events alongside its main story content.

What to expect from the More Spores for Hoppip event in Pokémon Pokopia

The main draw of Pokémon Pokopia’s upcoming More Spores for Hoppip event is the chance to befriend Hoppip during the event window. Alongside that, special cotton spores will begin appearing for players to collect. Those event-exclusive materials can then be exchanged for picnic-themed furniture items.

Those furniture rewards are not just decorative, either. By using them to create habitats, you can also befriend Skiploom and Jumpluff, making this event a three-Pokémon opportunity rather than just a single bonus Hoppip.

The big catch is that Hoppip, Skiploom and Jumpluff cannot be encountered outside of this event, making More Spores for Hoppip especially important for players who want to fill out their collection or avoid missing exclusive visitors to their town.

The in-game Ditto rug can still be claimed as a purchase bonus until 2027, too Nintendo of America/YouTube

Away from the event itself, the announcement also confirms an early-purchase bonus: a Ditto rug available through the ‘Mystery Gifts’ menu by selecting the ‘Get via Internet’ until 31 January 2027, with the Mystery Gifts menu unlocking after around 30 minutes of play time.

That is separate from the limited-time event, but still worth claiming while it is available.

