Along with Pokémon Pokopia’s fantastic cozy crafting features with Pocket Monster pals, there are several ways you can enjoy playing with other people in multiplayer.

To engage with any multiplayer features, though, you do need to reach a certain point in the Pokémon spin-off game, but then you can have fun in both online multiplayer and local co-op – along with making use of Nintendo's GameShare feature.

Here is everything to know about multiplayer in Pokémon Pokopia.

How to unlock multiplayer in Pokémon Pokopia

To start playing with up to three friends at once, you can access local and online multiplayer features in Pokémon Pokopia once you reach Environment Level 2; you can then start multiplayer by going to the PC at the Pokémon Center and selecting ‘Link Play’.

You can access multiplayer once you've hit Environmental Level 2 Radio Times Gaming/Game Freak/Omega Force

To raise your Environment Level in Pokopia, you’ll need to decorate your habitats the right way to please your Pokémon – raising their Comfort Level and the Environment Level in turn.

During the opening portions of the game, though, this should happen naturally and doesn’t require much specific focus.

You can visit other players' islands, have them come to you, or play on a shared 'Cloud' island Radio Times Gaming/Game Freak/Omega Force

The ‘Link Play’ menu is the main hub for Pokémon Pokopia’s multiplayer features, where you can host players, visit others, or jump into a shared island together via a special code.

Online multiplayer and local co-op

You can perform the same multiplier functions in Pokémon Pokopia both in online and local co-op, but there’s one major difference: all players involved in online multiplayer must have a Nintendo Switch Online membership, while those taking part in local co-op are not required to have an online membership.

Using GameShare for Pokémon Pokopia

In addition to standard multiplayer and local co-op multiplayer, Pokémon Pokopia also supports Nintendo’s GameShare feature – meaning another player on Nintendo Switch 2 or the original Switch 1 without owning the game can play it, too.

However, sharing Pokopia via GameShare is limited to one player at a time, so you can’t share with three others to have a multiplayer session of four players with just one copy of the game.

Also, the additional player without a copy of the game using GameShare only has access to Pokémon Pokopia for the duration of the GameShare session.

What you can do in multiplayer

When using Pokémon Pokopia’s multiplayer modes in any form, players can help eachother out with building, crafting, and planting, play the Hide-and-Seek mini-game, and find more Pokémon to register in all of your Pokedexes.

Visiting players can also bring a follower Pokémon with them, as well, which can make helping out on your friend’s island even more efficient with their speciality in hand.

