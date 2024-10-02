Pokémon GO Wild Area event explained: What are Mighty Pokémon?
Time to go Wild.
Pokémon GO Wild Area is the freshly announced event for everyone's favourite mobile game. It is set to be a huge event focusing on Poison and Electic type Pokémon.
The event will also introduce Mighty Pokémon for the first time.
Below, we'll outline everything you need to know about the new global event, which also has a Fukoka, Japan event.
We'll go over what Mighty Pokémon are as well as deep dive into all the new gameplay features, including an all-new Poké ball.
When is the Pokémon GO Wild Area event?
The Pokémon GO Wild Area event begins in November, with two different dates for the Fukuoka event and the Global event:
- Fukuoka: Saturday 16th November – Sunday 17th November (Not available yet)
- Global: 10am local time to 6:15pm local time Saturday 23rd November – Sunday 24th November (£11.99)
The two events are only a week apart, and tickets are available.
You can still partake if you don't have a ticket, but there are extra goodies on offer for those who do.
What's included in the Pokémon GO Wild Area event?
Ticket holders will get extra benefits, including one Max Particle Pack and 1 Egg Incubator. If they can focus on which type of Pokémon they want to catch, they choose Electric and Poison-type Pokémon.
The event will introduce the GO Safari Ball, which will help improve your odds of catching Pokémon, although these will be removed from your inventory at the end of the event.
Ticket holders will also receive an early access themed avatar item, the Toxel Mask. This event also marks the game's debut for Toxtricity, with the shiny version available for those lucky enough to find them in the wild. They will also receive plenty of bonuses during the event and a Special Research story to enjoy.
Raids are also active during this event, featuring Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia, equipped with their signature moves, proving to be a challenge for all trainers.
Every Pokémon set to appear in the event
Electric
- Alolan Geodude
- Magnemite
- Voltorb
- Hisuian Voltorb
- Electabuzz
- Electrike
- Shinx
- Blitzle
- Joltik
- Tynamo
- Stunfisk
- Helioptile
Poison
- Bulbasaur
- Bellsprout
- Tentacool
- Spinarak
- Paldean Wooper
- Qwilfish
- Hisuian Qwilfish
- Skorupi
- Croagunk
- Venipede
- Skrelp
- Mareanie
Three-Star Raids
- Luxray (Saturday)
- Scolipede (Saturday)
- Venusaur (Sunday)
- Electivire (Sunday)
Four-Star Raids
- Toxtricity (Amped Form)
- Toxtricity (Low Key Form)
Five-Star Raids
- Origin Forme Dialga
- Origin Forme Palkia
What exactly are Mighty Pokémon?
Mighty Pokémon are the other most significant features being introduced, and they're precisely what you would expect: they're mighty. This means they have higher Attack, Defence and HP while also being more likely to be XL or XXL.
These Pokémon are also more challenging to catch, but your chances increase significantly when using the GO Safari Ball, so make sure you don't burn through them all straight away.
The Might Pokémon vary on Saturday and Sunday, and we've listed them all below:
Saturday Mighty Pokémon
- Pidgeot
- Golem
- Gyrados
- Luxray
- Scolipede
- Galvantula
- Tyrantrim
- Toxapex
Sunday Mighty Pokémon
- Venusaur
- Poliwrath
- Dragonite
- Feraligatr
- Electivire
- Mamoswine
- Eelektross
- Dragalge
Every Pokémon listed above also has a chance of being Shiny.
