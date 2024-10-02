Below, we'll outline everything you need to know about the new global event, which also has a Fukoka, Japan event.

We'll go over what Mighty Pokémon are as well as deep dive into all the new gameplay features, including an all-new Poké ball.

When is the Pokémon GO Wild Area event?

The Pokémon GO Wild Area event begins in November, with two different dates for the Fukuoka event and the Global event:

Fukuoka: Saturday 16th November – Sunday 17th November (Not available yet)

Global: 10am local time to 6:15pm local time Saturday 23rd November – Sunday 24th November (£11.99)

The two events are only a week apart, and tickets are available.

You can still partake if you don't have a ticket, but there are extra goodies on offer for those who do.

What's included in the Pokémon GO Wild Area event?

Ticket holders will get extra benefits, including one Max Particle Pack and 1 Egg Incubator. If they can focus on which type of Pokémon they want to catch, they choose Electric and Poison-type Pokémon.

The event will introduce the GO Safari Ball, which will help improve your odds of catching Pokémon, although these will be removed from your inventory at the end of the event.

Ticket holders will also receive an early access themed avatar item, the Toxel Mask. This event also marks the game's debut for Toxtricity, with the shiny version available for those lucky enough to find them in the wild. They will also receive plenty of bonuses during the event and a Special Research story to enjoy.

Raids are also active during this event, featuring Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia, equipped with their signature moves, proving to be a challenge for all trainers.

Every Pokémon set to appear in the event

Electric

Alolan Geodude

Magnemite

Voltorb

Hisuian Voltorb

Electabuzz

Electrike

Shinx

Blitzle

Joltik

Tynamo

Stunfisk

Helioptile

Poison

Bulbasaur

Bellsprout

Tentacool

Spinarak

Paldean Wooper

Qwilfish

Hisuian Qwilfish

Skorupi

Croagunk

Venipede

Skrelp

Mareanie

Three-Star Raids

Luxray (Saturday)

Scolipede (Saturday)

Venusaur (Sunday)

Electivire (Sunday)

Four-Star Raids

Toxtricity (Amped Form)

Toxtricity (Low Key Form)

Five-Star Raids

Origin Forme Dialga

Origin Forme Palkia

What exactly are Mighty Pokémon?

Mighty Pokémon are the other most significant features being introduced, and they're precisely what you would expect: they're mighty. This means they have higher Attack, Defence and HP while also being more likely to be XL or XXL.

These Pokémon are also more challenging to catch, but your chances increase significantly when using the GO Safari Ball, so make sure you don't burn through them all straight away.

The Might Pokémon vary on Saturday and Sunday, and we've listed them all below:

Saturday Mighty Pokémon

Pidgeot

Golem

Gyrados

Luxray

Scolipede

Galvantula

Tyrantrim

Toxapex

Sunday Mighty Pokémon

Venusaur

Poliwrath

Dragonite

Feraligatr

Electivire

Mamoswine

Eelektross

Dragalge

Every Pokémon listed above also has a chance of being Shiny.

