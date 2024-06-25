Pokémon Go Tynamo Community Day: July date and what to expect
It's going to be electric.
Pokémon Go's community days are great events if you're looking for a particular creature to catch. Each time, a specific Pokémon is set to appear at a much higher frequency than usual. Quite often they're quite rare, too.
The first community day was held in 2018, and the next one is less than a month away.
So you're probably wondering which Pokémon is out in abundance this time around. It was the legendary dragon Goodra last month, so there's big shoes to fill!
Let's take a look at July's Pokémon Go community day.
When is the Pokémon Go Tynamo Community Day? July dates and times
As implied in the name, the Pokémon Go Tynamo Community Day will only take place within one day. It's only a short amount of time, too, so it's easy to miss.
The event will take place on Sunday 21st July, from 2p.m. until 5p.m.
That's only three hours, so get it in your diary and don't miss it!
What to expect from Pokémon Go Tynamo Community Day in July
If you're familiar with community days, you'll know the sort of thing to expect; increased appearances from said Pokémon and special bonuses. But let's dive into the specifics of July's.
Featured Pokémon
As you might have guessed already, the featured Pokémon this time will be Tynamo. An electric type first introduced in generation 5, this eel-looking creature appears cute but packs a punch. Well, a shock.
There's also a chance you'll encounter a shiny one!
Featured Attack
The featured attack is Fast Attack Volt Switch.
The official website says the following: "Evolve Eelektrik (Tynamo's evolution) during the event or up to five hours afterward to get an Eelektross that knows the Fast Attack Volt Switch."
Event Bonuses
- Lure Modules will last three hours if you activate them during the event.
- Quarter hatch distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators during the event.
- Double the for catching Pokémon.
- Double the chance for trainer above level 31 to get Candy XL.
- Incense will last three hours if you activate it during the event.
- An extra Special Trade can be made three times during the event.
- Trades will require half as much Stardust.
- A "surprise" if you take snapshots during the event.
Community Day bundles
- Get 50 Ultra Balls, five Super Incubators, one Elite Charged TM, and five Lucky Eggs for 1,350 PokéCoins.
- Get 30 Ultra Balls, one Incense, three Super Incubators, and one Lure Module for 480 PokéCoins.
For all the details, head over to the official blog post here.
