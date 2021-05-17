How to catch Yveltal in Pokemon Go: Raid Battles and counters

Yveltal is making its Pokemon Go debut on Tuesday 18th May 2021, with players around the globe finally being able to catch this iconic creature in Niantic’s perennially popular mobile game.

Yveltal is immediately recognisable as the winged cover star of Pokemon Y, the Nintendo 3DS game that launched in 2013 and introduced players to the Kalos region. Yveltal is closely associated with Xerneas, cover star of Pokemon X, who also joined Pokemon Go recently.

But how can you actually catch yourself and Yveltal in Pokemon Go? Keep on reading for all the essential information on the game’s latest new Legendary Pokemon.

How to catch Yveltal in Pokemon Go – Raid Battles

The official Pokemon Go blog confirms that Yveltal will appear in five-star raids throughout this week’s Luminous Legends Y Part 1 event.

Starting at 10am on Tuesday 18th May 2021, you should be able to spot Yveltal at raid locations dotted around the world. Simply open up the game, pore over your nearby raids, and soon enough you should be able to find a Yveltal and challenge it to a fight along with some other players.

There’s no mention of Yveltal appearing in the wild or in field research tasks, so these raid battles are likely your only chance to try and nab a Yveltal for yourself. You have until 8pm on Monday 24th May 2021, when this part of the event will end.

Best counters for Yveltal in Pokemon Go

That same Pokemon Go blog confirms that Yveltal will be classed as a Dark and Flying-type Pokemon in the game, which means it’s going to be weak against Electric, Fairy, Ice and Rock-type attacks. If you have a particularly powerful Pokemon that falls into any of those camps, you’d be wise to use it in those raid battles.

If you’re lucky enough to have a Shadow Raikou, a Shadow Zapdos or a Zekrom, those are considered to be some of the best Pokemon to use as counters against Yveltal.

Can you catch a shiny Yveltal in Pokemon Go?

Don’t push your luck! Long-term Pokemon Go fans will know that a brand-new addition like this doesn’t tend to have a shiny variant. It’ll just be the regular Yveltal in the game this week, then. It’ll probably be quite a while before a shiny version is added, so we’ll just have to make do with this version for the time being! It’s still a Legendary, so that’s something!

