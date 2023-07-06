You don’t want to miss this opportunity to catch one of the rarest Pokémon ever.

As part of the game’s seventh-anniversary celebrations, which began at 10am on 6th July, the All-in-One #151 Masterwork Research quest is definitely worth completing so you can earn a blue Mew encounter.

Read on to find out how to get Shiny Mew in Pokémon Go, how to complete Masterwork Research, and when the event’s end date and time are scheduled.

How to get Shiny Mew in Pokémon Go: Masterwork Research explained

To earn a Shiny Mew encounter in Pokémon Go, you need to complete stage three of the All-in-One #151 Masterwork Research story. You need to buy the Masterwork Research story for £5.

To unlock the Shiny Mew Pokémon Go encounter, you need to complete the following tasks:

Step one: Earn the Platinum Kanto Medal | Reward: 51 Ultra Balls Send 151 Gifts to Friends | Reward: one Poffin Make 151 Great Throws | Reward: 1,510 Stardust

Step two: Catch one Pokémon every day 30 days in a row | Reward: 51 Ultra Balls Catch 151 different Pokémon species | Reward: one Glacial Lure Catch 30 Pokémon of each type (x18 tasks) — that’s 30 Normal, Fire, Grass, Water, Flying, Fighting, Poison, Ground, Rock, Electric, Psychic, Ice, Ghost, Bug, Fairy, Steel, Dark, and Dragon-type Pokémon (540 in total) | Reward: 151 XP per 30 of a type caught

Step three: Reach level 40 | Reward: 4,000 Stardust Spin 151 PokéStops | Reward: three Rocket Radars Complete 151 Field Research tasks | Reward: three Super Incubators Walk a total of 151km | Reward: 151 Ultra Balls Catch 1,510 Pokémon | Reward: one Incense



Completing all of these tasks will not only unlock the Shiny Mew encounter but also earn you a total of 10,200 XP, 3,020 Stardust, a Premium Pass, three Rare Candies, a Star Piece, and a Lucky Egg in stage rewards.

You’ll complete Step four of the Masterwork Research by claiming all of these rewards, too, and earn yourself three charged TMs, 20 Mew Candies, and a Mew T-Shirt.

It’s a returning Masterwork Research story, and those who purchased the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto ticket back in 2021 (and anyone who purchases the new ticket) will get the following bonuses for the rest of the seventh-anniversary party event:

Incense duration lasts twice as long

Daily Adventure Incense duration lasts twice as long

Lure duration lasts twice as long

Once you have purchased the All-in-One Masterwork Research story ticket, you have as long as you like to complete the tasks and earn that Shiny Mew encounter.

There is no time limit on how long you have to complete the tasks, which, as you can see above, will take you quite a long time to do.

There is a time limit on when you can purchase the ticket for the Pokémon Go Shiny Mew Masterwork Research, however.

You only have until Wednesday 12th July 2023 at 8pm to purchase the ticket for £5.

If you want that Shiny Mew in Pokémon Go, you need to act fast and buy that All-in-One #151 Masterwork Research ticket.

