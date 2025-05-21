But if Pokémon Go Fest 2025 doesn't fill enough of the summer calendar for your liking, you'll be pleased to know that the Pokémon Go Road Trip will take the Poké-party on the road soon after Go Fest.

Read on for all the key details on the Pokémon Go Road Trip 2025.

The Pokémon Go Road Trip 2025 will start on Wednesday 16th July 2025, Niantic has confirmed.

It will start in Manchester (England), and the road trip will end in Cologne (Germany), taking in France, Spain and the Netherlands en route.

The Pokémon Go Road Trip 2025 will end on Sunday 24th August. We've got the full list of dates and places below.

Where is the Pokémon Go Road Trip going? 2025 locations

If you're wondering exactly where and when you'll be able to see the Pokémon Go Road Trip for yourself, here's the full rundown of locations and timings:

Wednesday 16th July - Manchester, UK

Tuesday 19th July - London, UK

Tuesday 26th July - Paris, France

Tuesday 2nd August - Valencia, Spain

Tuesday 9th August - Berlin, Germany

Tuesday 16th July - The Hague, The Netherlands

Saturday 20th August to Wednesday 24th August - Cologne, Germany (Gamescom)

While The Hague does seem like an interesting choice for Pokémon (hopefully they don't get convicted for anything at the International Criminal Court while they're there), ending the road trip at Gamescom — the biggest gaming expo in Europe — makes perfect sense!

What to expect from the Pokémon Go Road Trip in 2025

The official Pokémon Go website tells fans to expect the following from the Pokémon Go Road Trip:

A branded Pokémon Go truck with interactive fun

Photo opportunities to capture the moment

Zones for Trainer Battles and community challenges

Spin-to-win giveaways and exciting prizes

The chance to meet and raid with notable Trainers, local Trainers, and Community Ambassadors

The official press release adds more detail, saying: "Trainers in each city will be able to experience unique gameplay experiences, unlocking as you get closer to the truck.

"The closer Trainers are, the more chances there’ll be of discovering Pokémon exclusive to the tour, and obtaining unique rewards and Raid encounters. Fans should also keep their eyes peeled for special Poké Ball tappables appearing across the city, offering surprise Pokémon encounters when tapped.

"Even if they can’t make it to the truck stop, Trainers will still benefit from increased Lure Module effectiveness, enjoy special trade bonuses with fellow Trainers, and unlock city-wide bonuses, including bonus encounters to enhance their gameplay experience and special features nationwide starting seven days before each city’s activation."

And finally, the press bumf adds: "Fans will also be able to access in-game features synced with physical locations, including GO battle zones, community events and AR photo moments, and can follow the truck on its journey across Europe using the hashtag #PokemonGORoadTrip."

The exact locations of the truck stops in each city do not seem to have been announced yet. We'll be sure to update this page when we have more details.

The event will be "free to attend", we're told, which is always a good thing!

