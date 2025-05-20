So, if you're trying to get your Bisharp to evolve into Kingambit, read on to find out how to do it.

How to get Kingambit in Pokémon Go explained

To get a Kingambit in Pokémon Go, you need to evolve a Bisharp, but unlike most Pokémon, the method of evolving Bisharp isn’t exactly obvious.

To evolve Bisharp, you have 100 Pawniard Candy, you need to defeat 15 Dark or Steel-type Pokémon in raids while your Bisharp is your buddy Pokémon.

Note: You do not need to actually use your Bisharp in battle, only have it as your buddy!

If you don't have 100 Pawniard Candy, then it's quite frustrating to actually get your hands on it.

If you have any 12km eggs from beating Team Go Rocket Leaders before the Crown Clash: Taken Over event, you can hatch Pawniard from these, but it was removed from the egg pool in all future eggs.

Otherwise, you can get Pawniard candy from rare wild spawns, 1-Star Raids, Field Research Tasks and the Crown Clash: Taken Over Premium Research.

Annoyingly, this evolution method means you'll have to spend a minimum of 15 days to evolve Bisharp into Kingambit, unless you're willing to shell out on Premium Raid Passes to speed things up.

This also assumes that there will be a Dark or Steel-type Pokémon available in raids for every one of those 15 days – it could take even longer than that!

Luckily, there are a couple of options to take on during this month's raid schedule, so be sure to keep an eye on it so you know exactly when to bring your Bisharp with you into battle.

Thankfully, with the recent changes to Remote Raids, you'll be able to more easily get those raids done from the comfort of your home.

