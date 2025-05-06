So, if you're curious as to what's on offer this month, keep reading to find out what's in store in the May 2025 Raid Schedule in Pokémon Go.

What is the Pokémon Go May 2025 Raid Schedule?

Here are all of the Pokémon Go Raid Schedules for May 2025, separated into sections to make things easier to follow:

Pokémon Go May 2025 5-Star Raid schedule

First up, here are all the 5-Star Raids to take on in May 2025:

21st April – 1st May

1st May – 12th May

Tapu Fini (Shiny Available)

12th May – 25th May

Azelf (Americas) (Shiny Available)

Mesprit (Europe, Middle East, Africa and India) (Shiny Available)

Uxie (Asia-Pacific) (Shiny Available)

26th May – 3rd June

Tapu Bulu (Shiny Available)

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Pokémon Go May 2025 Raid Hour schedule

There will be four Raid Hour events in May, during which time there will be increased numbers of 5-Star Raids available between 6pm and 7pm local time:

7th May

Tapu Fini

14th May

Azelf (Americas)

Mesprit (Europe, Middle East, Africa and India)

Uxie (Asia-Pacific)

21st May

Azelf (Americas)

Mesprit (Europe, Middle East, Africa and India)

Uxie (Asia-Pacific)

28th May

Tapu Bulu

Pokémon Go May 2025 Mega Raid schedule

Here are all of the Mega Raids available in May 2025:

1st May – 12th May

Mega Houndoom (Shiny Available)

12th May – 25th May

Mega Gyarados (Shiny Available)

26th May – 3rd June

Mega Altaria (Shiny Available)

Pokémon Go May 2025 Shadow Raids

Every weekend in May, you'll be able to catch Shadow Regirock as part of this month's Shadow Raids. These will take place on the following dates:

3rd May

4th May

10th May

11th May

17th May

18th May

24th May

25th May

31st May

Pokémon Go May 2025 Max Mondays schedule

During this month's Max Mondays, you'll be able to catch the following Dynamax Pokémon:

5th May

Grookey

12th May

Gastly

19th May

Sableye

26th May

Rookidee

What are the Pokémon Go May 2025 Spotlight Hours?

For an hour each week, Spotlight Hours introduce specific Pokémon between 6pm and 7pm local time that provide bonus rewards for catching them. For May, these are:

6th May

Furfrou (2x Catch Candy)

13th May

Sandygast (2x Transfer Candy)

20th May

Poochyena (2x Evolve XP)

29th May

Golett (2x Catch Stardust)

What else to expect from Pokémon Go in May 2025

Beyond all the raiding, there are plenty of new events that you can take part in across the month of May.

Here's a full list of the Pokémon Go events you can expect in May 2025:

2nd May – 7th May – Growing Up

Growing Up 3rd May – Mega Kangaskhan Raid Day

Mega Kangaskhan Raid Day 10th May – 18th May – Crown Clash

Crown Clash 10th May – 11th May – Dynamax Suicune Max Battle Weekend

Dynamax Suicune Max Battle Weekend 11th May – May Community Day

May Community Day 14th May – 18th May – Crown Clash: Taken Over

Crown Clash: Taken Over 17th May – Shadow Raid Day

Shadow Raid Day 21st May – 27th May – Final Strike: Go Battle Week

Final Strike: Go Battle Week 24th May – May Community Day Classic

May Community Day Classic 25th May – Gigantamax Machamp Max Battle Day

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.