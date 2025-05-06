Pokémon Go May 2025: Raid schedule, Spotlight Hours and what to expect
All your May Raids.
May is here, which means it's time for another month of Pokémon Go Raids!
We've got all-new Pokémon in 5-Star Raids and Mega Raids, but also in Shadow Raids and Raid Hours too.
So, if you're curious as to what's on offer this month, keep reading to find out what's in store in the May 2025 Raid Schedule in Pokémon Go.
What is the Pokémon Go May 2025 Raid Schedule?
Here are all of the Pokémon Go Raid Schedules for May 2025, separated into sections to make things easier to follow:
Pokémon Go May 2025 5-Star Raid schedule
First up, here are all the 5-Star Raids to take on in May 2025:
21st April – 1st May
- Cresselia (Shiny Available)
1st May – 12th May
- Tapu Fini (Shiny Available)
12th May – 25th May
- Azelf (Americas) (Shiny Available)
- Mesprit (Europe, Middle East, Africa and India) (Shiny Available)
- Uxie (Asia-Pacific) (Shiny Available)
26th May – 3rd June
- Tapu Bulu (Shiny Available)
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pokémon Go May 2025 Raid Hour schedule
There will be four Raid Hour events in May, during which time there will be increased numbers of 5-Star Raids available between 6pm and 7pm local time:
7th May
- Tapu Fini
14th May
- Azelf (Americas)
- Mesprit (Europe, Middle East, Africa and India)
- Uxie (Asia-Pacific)
21st May
- Azelf (Americas)
- Mesprit (Europe, Middle East, Africa and India)
- Uxie (Asia-Pacific)
28th May
- Tapu Bulu
Pokémon Go May 2025 Mega Raid schedule
Here are all of the Mega Raids available in May 2025:
1st May – 12th May
- Mega Houndoom (Shiny Available)
12th May – 25th May
- Mega Gyarados (Shiny Available)
26th May – 3rd June
- Mega Altaria (Shiny Available)
Pokémon Go May 2025 Shadow Raids
Every weekend in May, you'll be able to catch Shadow Regirock as part of this month's Shadow Raids. These will take place on the following dates:
- 3rd May
- 4th May
- 10th May
- 11th May
- 17th May
- 18th May
- 24th May
- 25th May
- 31st May
Pokémon Go May 2025 Max Mondays schedule
During this month's Max Mondays, you'll be able to catch the following Dynamax Pokémon:
5th May
- Grookey
12th May
- Gastly
19th May
- Sableye
26th May
- Rookidee
What are the Pokémon Go May 2025 Spotlight Hours?
For an hour each week, Spotlight Hours introduce specific Pokémon between 6pm and 7pm local time that provide bonus rewards for catching them. For May, these are:
6th May
- Furfrou (2x Catch Candy)
13th May
- Sandygast (2x Transfer Candy)
20th May
- Poochyena (2x Evolve XP)
29th May
- Golett (2x Catch Stardust)
What else to expect from Pokémon Go in May 2025
Beyond all the raiding, there are plenty of new events that you can take part in across the month of May.
Here's a full list of the Pokémon Go events you can expect in May 2025:
- 2nd May – 7th May – Growing Up
- 3rd May – Mega Kangaskhan Raid Day
- 10th May – 18th May – Crown Clash
- 10th May – 11th May – Dynamax Suicune Max Battle Weekend
- 11th May – May Community Day
- 14th May – 18th May – Crown Clash: Taken Over
- 17th May – Shadow Raid Day
- 21st May – 27th May – Final Strike: Go Battle Week
- 24th May – May Community Day Classic
- 25th May – Gigantamax Machamp Max Battle Day
Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.