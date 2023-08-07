With a moveset that includes Psycho Cut, Confusion and Futuresight (to name a few options), you’ll need to make sure your teams of Pokémon are put together to counter Cresselia’s strengths and punish its weaknesses.

Luckily, we’re here with a list of tips to help you out in your quest to defeat the legendary Pokémon. Doing so does reward you with a chance to catch it (along with a selection of special items), so why wouldn’t you give it a try?

Read on for our Pokémon Go Cresselia Raid Battle guide and to learn how to counter against the legendary Psychic-type with our tips.

When is Cresselia available in Pokémon Go Raid Battles?

Cresselia is obtainable in Pokémon Go raids between 4th August to Wednesday 16th August at 10am local time wherever you live.

To maximise your chances of finding a Cresselia Raid Battle, a Raid Hour is set to take place on Wednesday 9th August between 6-7pm (the same time no matter where you live, as in all Pokémon Go events).

The legendary Psychic-type Pokémon appears in five-star Raid Battles until its end date on 16th August and can be defeated by three or four players with the correct battle strategy. Defeating a Cresselia in a Raid Battle will earn you the chance to catch it.

Pokémon Go Cresselia Raid Battle guide

To defeat Cresselia in Pokémon Go, you need to counter against its Psychic-type moves with Bug, Dark and Ghost-type attacks. If you’re smart and learn its strengths and weaknesses before entering the Raid Battle, you can take Cresselia down.

Pokémon Go Cresselia Raid Battle weaknesses

Cresselia is weak to Bug, Dark and Ghost-type attacks. It’s best you load your team with Pokémon which can use powerful versions of moves of these three types.

If you and your friends head into the five-star Raid Boss Battle with moves including Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball, Bit, Brutal Swing, Dark Pulse, Bug Bite, Fury Cutter and X-Scissor, you should be able to punish Cresselia’s weaknesses.

Make sure your chosen Pokémon are not weak to Psychic-type attacks, too. So don’t bother with a Fighting or Poison-Type Pokémon.

Pokémon Go Cresselia Cresselia Raid Battle counters

The best Pokémon Go Cresselia counters include Mega Gengar, Mega Banette, Hydreigon, Darkrai, Mega Pinsir and Mega Beedrill. Tyranitar is another good choice, too.

If you don’t have any of these Pokémon, however, remember to pick those that know Dark, Bug and/or Ghost-type moves.

It’s worth noting, too, that Cresselia will be easier to defeat during Fog and Rainy weather, as these will boost Dark and Ghost-type and Bug-type counters respectively.

As always, if you don’t have any strong Pokémon that use Ghost, Dark or Bug-type moves, it’s best to pick Pokémon that aren’t weak to Psychic attacks. Keeping an eye on Cresselia’s Psychic, Fairy and Ice-type charge attacks is a good idea, too.

With Fairy and Ice-type charge attacks in its arsenal, it’s probably best to avoid selecting Flying, Ground, Grass and Dragon-type Pokémon.

Check out Niantic’s official FAQ page on Raids to find out everything there is to know about the feature if you’re confused about how it all works and want to know how to join a Raid team with friends.

